ACT Expands Global Presence with New Singapore Office, Providing Market-Based Sustainability Solutions to More Companies in the Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT , the leading provider of market-based sustainability solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Singapore. Coupled with its Shanghai office, ACT can help more companies in the Asia Pacific region take climate action and achieve their sustainability goals.



Known internationally for its economic importance and proximity to the fast-growing Asian-Pacific markets, Singapore is the ideal location for ACT as it expands across the continent. With five offices around the world, including New York City, Amsterdam and Paris, ACT is uniquely positioned to help companies in Asia navigate the sustainability market and achieve their carbon reduction objectives.

ACT’s expansion comes at a critical moment as just this past November, the 21 member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) pledged to address climate change and environmental challenges in the region – where 70 percent of all climate-induced natural disasters occur.

“Climate change is a global problem, and in order to properly address this crisis it is crucial for ACT to continue to expand its global footprint and have a presence in even more regions of the world,” said Federico Di Credico, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at ACT. “Throughout Asia, companies are acknowledging climate change and investing the time and resources required to combat it. With the Singapore location, ACT strengthens its position as an important partner in helping fight climate change in this region – which we expect to be one of the biggest sources of carbon reduction in the world.”

ACT is active in four key markets, including renewable energy, emissions, energy efficiency and renewable fuels & feedstock. It offers a number of services to help companies reduce their carbon footprint, including:

Client Education and Knowledge Sharing: Strong regulatory advisory capabilities enable ACT to guide clients through selection, execution, and settlement processes based on their specific regional requirements.

Strategic Sourcing and Solution Discovery: With a team of global experts across 40 countries, clients enjoy tailor-made solutions that meet their specific needs.

Project Development: Through design and development of original carbon credits projects, ACT helps partners accelerate their climate action with new technologies and innovative carbon reduction and removal projects.

Market Research and Transaction Structuring: ACT continuously monitors regulatory trends and developments, customizing market offerings to reflect them. Clients also have access to the latest findings from ACT's research and development team.

Relationship Management and Communication Support: ACT keeps its broad network of clients abreast of relevant trends and market changes, helping them create the best strategies for communicating their efforts and achievements to stakeholders.

: ACT keeps its broad network of clients abreast of relevant trends and market changes, helping them create the best strategies for communicating their efforts and achievements to stakeholders. Ecological Transition Financing: ACT helps its clients reduce energy consumption and supports financing energy savings along with energy efficiency initiatives. It also helps organizations in the French market facilitate their ecological transition.

In each of its global offices, ACT prioritizes hiring locally, and is planning to create several new job opportunities in Singapore by the end of the year.

“Another aspect about Singapore that excites us, and led to our expansion here, is the quality of local talent within the market,” said Di Credico. “We pride ourselves on hiring bright, passionate changemakers, and there is no shortage of those in Singapore.”

In Asia, ACT aims to replicate the success of recent client engagements with global Fortune 500 companies, including its recently announced carbon reduction work as part of Microsoft's $1 billion climate innovation fund. To date, through carbon credit sourcing, ACT has helped offset 473 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide – equal to 40% of the yearly carbon removal by the Amazon rainforest. With the energy efficiency certificates sourced, it has saved 217 Terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, which is equivalent to the energy usage of 15 million European households in 2019. It has also supplied 720 TWh of renewable electricity, equal to almost 20% of U.S. electricity consumption in 2020.

ACT’s Singapore office is located at 5 Shenton Way, UIC Building, #10/11-01, Singapore 068808.



For more information about ACT, visit www.actcommodities.com .

About ACT

ACT is the world’s leading provider of market-based sustainability solutions. Since 2009, ACT has been a reliable partner for high-impact carbon projects, energy efficiency projects and certificates, experts in renewable electricity and gas markets, renewable fuels, and emission allowances. ACT delivers tailor-made solutions backed by extensive market knowledge globally. In shaping environmental markets, ACT enables its partners to pursue sustainable futures.

