Actions For Earth - Global Leaders Summit 2022: Community Leaders Want Change To Shape Our Sustainable Future

SINGAPORE , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Leaders from Asia and the Commonwealth Countries arrived in Singapore and presented their Innovation Sustainable Solutions to shape our Sustainable Future at Actions for Earth – Global Leaders Summit from 23rd to 25th August at the open green arena building of the National Library Building.

During the 3-day summit, they explored Singapore's sustainable initiatives by visiting the NEWater plants and urban farmers, as well as experiencing public transportation and understanding the local lifestyle, food and culture. The community leaders also shared their plans on how they aim to cope with environmental challenges in their countries.

Actions for Earth – Global Leaders Summit 2022 is hosted by Hemispheres Foundation, an environmental-focused non-profit organisation, and supported by Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau and National Environment Agency, and venue supported by the National Library Board.

The inaugural event was launched by Guest of Honour Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment & Ministry of Transport, and was attended by distinguished guests, speakers and judges from Singapore, Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Ghana and Nigeria.

The Guest of Honour also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Hemispheres Foundation and Centre for Natural Resources and Environment Communication, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Vietnam, International Youth Society Nepal and Tripla Difesa Onlus Bangladesh Chapter.

In Search for Global Leaders of Change

The world is facing an ongoing issue of sustainable living and climate change caused by rapid over development within the last few decades. As a result, the climate movement focused on pressuring industrial and governmental stakeholders to address the causes and impacts of climate change has led to the rise of young climate fight leaders around the world.

In search of global leaders of change, Global Leaders Challenge by Actions For Earth Global Leaders Summit is a challenge that invites global community leaders to compete and showcase their sustainable projects. It aims to identify young and calibre minds with great ideas to not only tackle some of the biggest challenges in the discourse of climate change, but to also lead the global communities in the fight against climate change. The summit hopes to provide a platform for aspiring community leaders to share their innovative solutions and encourage more people in spreading the awareness surrounding climate change.

The winning prize money worth S$10,000 was awarded to the top 3 winners selected from 30 semi-finalists from 14 countries, who were shortlisted out of 9,000 contestants who initially signed up for the Global Leaders Challenge 2021.

Ms. Ann Phua, President and Founder, Hemispheres Foundation said, "Some of you travelled almost 24 hours to get to Singapore. That is the determination you demonstrated to be part of this global platform to take actions for earth, for us! Your passion to be part of this earthly movement is overwhelming and we are grateful for your determination to be part of the change for our living condition."

The finalists were carefully selected based on their solutions that address seven out of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – Clean Water And Sanitation (6), Affordable And Clean Energy (7), Sustainable Cities and Communities (11), Responsible Consumption And Production (12), Climate Action (13), Life Below Water (14), and Life On Land (15).

An International Resolve to Tackle Climate Change

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) had brought together parties to discuss and review how the climate is managed. As a global phenomenon, no country will be spared from the impact of climate change, contributing to the growing international resolve in tackling this issue.

Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment & Ministry of Transport, said, "It feels refreshing to witness so many community leaders' projects that cover a wide range of topics, such as clean energy, forest preservation and waste minimisation. Nevertheless, they are all created for the same reason of fighting the existential threat of climate change. At current rates of global warming, climate change will threaten our access to essential resources, exacerbate diseases and pose physical risks to communities. Besides the government and corporations, individuals like you and me have an important role to play in our fight against climate change."

The initiative is also supported by Clean and Green Singapore (CGS), Xography Studio, Farmer Nick, International Youth Society Singapore, Center for Peace Advocacy and Sustainable Development (CEPASD), Pounce Education Singapore, Trung Tâm Truyên Thông and African Festival Foundation. To further their endeavours with this annual summit, the Actions For Earth Global Leaders Summit has also announced its upcoming 2023 editions which will be hosted in Nepal in March, and also in Vietnam in November 2023.

To learn more about the Actions For Earth – Global Leaders Summit 2022 and Hemispheres Foundation, visit http://www.hemispheresfund.org/.

About Global Leaders Summit

Global Leaders Summit (GLS) is an initiative by Hemispheres Foundation to bring together a community of global leaders to discuss and solve some of the world's pressing sustainability issues. The summit aims to inspire communities and raise awareness of the impact of climate change.

The 2022 edition was launched during August in Singapore, featuring a 3-day summit and an exhibit showcasing Future Ready Sustainable City Projects attended by global community leaders. With a futuristic vision of a greener future, GLS hopes that delegates will continue to grow its network and cultivate more globally-aware citizens and leaders towards a greener and more sustainable future.

About Hemispheres Foundation

Hemispheres Foundation is a non-profit / social enterprise established by a team of professionals and volunteers who provide educational programs and information to schools, community and individuals to promote awareness and informed personal actions concerning environmental and health issues.

The organisation has been actively undertaking outreach for natural environmental programs in schools and the community since 1999. They are also the first to pioneer and design natural environmental camps for youths locally and have since collaborated with Singapore Polytechnic to launch Singapore's First Carbon Footprint Calculator in 2009.

Hemispheres Foundation has scaled up its regional outreach globally with the successful launch of the Actions for Earth – Global Youth Summit in 2014 by then Minister of Environment and Water Resources Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. For more information, please visit: http://www.hemispheresfund.org/.