Actively Pursuing the Concept of Environmental Protection, the New Energy Products of Chery Will Be Launched in Australia and New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery, as one of the first enterprises to invest in new energy technology R&D in China, has made significant achievements in core technologies such as PHEV, PEV and REEV in recent years.

Particularly, the DHT hybrid technology created by Chery has become the advanced representative of Chinese brands to overtake in the field of technology. As a national new energy technology project, hybrid DHT system is the masterpiece of the hybrid solutions in Chery Automobile's 4.0 Global Power Architecture. With the core technical advantage of "3 engines, 3 gears, 9 working modes and 11 speed ratios", it comprehensively shows the leading technical strength of Chinese brands in the field of hybrid power.

Currently, TIGGO 8 PRO e+ equipped with this system is successfully launched and has won widespread praise from major consumer markets including South America and the Middle East. Thanks to the combination of hybrid dedicated 1.5T effective engine, dual motors and 3 engines, TIGGO 8 PRO e+ has achieved the maximum input torques of 510N·m, which is the highest among Chinese brands, and the 0-100km acceleration of only 8.2s. With such forceful powertrain, it can also achieve a pure electric endurance of 80km, a comprehensive fuel consumption of 1.55L per 100 kilometers and a fuel consumption of power loss of only 6.5L per 100 kilometers.

Chery not only takes the lead in hybrid technology, but also boasts unique advantages in the field of pure electric. To be specific, Chery has made fruitful achievements in EIC technology (motor, battery and electric control) field; In addition, making a break through in lightweight, it has realized a new mode of low-cost and mass green production of new energy passenger vehicles with "multi-material lightweight aluminum".

In the future, Chery's new energy products will gradually extend to more market segments, and these industry-leading new energy products will also be launched in Australian and New Zealand markets in succession, and Chery will provide Australian and New Zealand users with a new experience of green and environmentally friendly travel.