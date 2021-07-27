Activist to Host National Unity Event to Promote Love Over Hate

Black-American mother and entrepreneur Veronica Parker-Taylor, poet, and aspiring author of her first book “Broken Flower, Veronica’s Story” today announced the launch of her movement “Love Everyone Challenge Campaign,” which will be hosted in Ardmore Oklahoma’s Central Park on August 14th, 2021.

A long-time activist, public servant and now community organizer, Veronica Parker-Taylor said the current social and political climate convinced her now was the moment to launch her public "Love Rally." She is focused and says her faith and belief has been shaped from being a survivor of extreme trauma endured throughout her life being the recipient of countless work-related discriminations. The result of this injustice has caused chronic PTSD and major depression; however, Parker-Taylor has turned this into motivation to launch a movement focused entirely on unity and love.

Parker-Taylor’s most recent injustice was showcased through a recent petition filed on March 3rd of 2021, against The Independent School District NO.19 of Carter County a/k/a Ardmore City Public Schools. The noticeable complaints which were filed describe years of less advantageous contracts negotiated for African American cafeteria managers as compared to Caucasian cafeteria managers, systematic racial slurs and an overall undertone of hostility and discrimination toward black employees and students.

Parker-Taylor explains, “I have literally experienced discrimination at some level on every single job. I started to feel like I was in an episode of the “Twilight Zone,” but, neither Rod Sterling nor William Shatner ever showed up! Most events were subtle, and I said No Big Deal, such is a life here in this town. Then there were times it came like Emeril Lagasse’s famous catchphrase Bam! I am a child of God, and I will not continue to put up with this!”

Veronica explains within her interview, that she is a woman of strong faith and states that God has nominated her as “A Love Ambassador,” as quoted in her recent radio interview on July 19th, 2021, with award winning radio host Cedric Bailey’s “Traffic Jam” which is available on Spotify. The agenda of her movement is to create community outreach programs that focus on diversity training for school-aged children and assist the helpless families through the United States and across the globe who have been victims to poverty and social injustices.

A celebrity A-List has been invited to attend the “Love Rally,” to be hosted on August 14th, 2021, which include Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Will Smith and Steve Harvey. Veronica states she is most inspired by these motivational figure’s history of “Unity,” which has prompted her interest to have them participate in the rally. She explains that “Love is the most powerful force there is, and hate will have to disintegrate in its presence. My faith and belief that my life has purpose is the reason that I was able to survive extreme emotional trauma. Love is the seed deep inside all God’s children and seeds need water in order to grow.”

Parker-Taylor has received backing from the local Ardmore community leaders, many of which will attend the event. The “Love Rally,” will feature keynote speakers, community outreach, merchandise giveaways as well as a guarantee to generate an atmosphere of love, unity, and healing. Not only US citizens are invited, but this event is a global outreach to the world to participate in the positivity of love.

