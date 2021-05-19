Acuant and Airside Partner to Make Privacy First Digital ID for a Secure Reopening of Borders and Economies

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuant, the globally trusted leading identity platform for fraud prevention and AML compliance, and Airside, a leader in digital identity management, today announced a partnership to provide privacy minded, mobile identity verification and sharing to lower business costs and boost consumer convenience.

By leveraging Acuant’s technology, Airside assures users will not have to choose between convenience, security and privacy in the digital sharing of their personally identifiable information (PII). The new Airside Digital Identity App provides consumers with complete control of when, where and how they share their personal data. Grounded in a privacy-by-design approach shared by both companies, the app protects data privacy by utilizing end-to-end encryption, with no centralized databases for identity data or images. Airside’s scalable, decentralized architecture allows individuals to easily add and securely share their verified identity data with their chosen business for a specified period of time.

The Airside Digital Identity App provides the accurate verification of passports and driver’s licenses powered by Acuant, which can be used and re-used for a variety of services, including the linking of verified IDs to COVID tests and vaccination records. Acuant’s instant identity verification, including facial recognition match, utilizes end-to-end encryption, never storing identity data or images, while Airside’s Digital Identity Network offers smartphone-enabled portability that allows for single-enrollment and secure re-usability of sensitive information.

“Enabling shareable IDs and health data is an important step in ensuring we can efficiently and safely return to some sense of normalcy, but data privacy is a top concern. People need to know the technology they’re entrusting with their personal information has a consumer-first stance on privacy,” said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO at Acuant. “By partnering with Airside, we are making a convenient and safe return possible, while putting consumer privacy first.”

With Acuant and Airside’s partnership, businesses can trust people are who they claim to be, using only the information necessary for their particular service. Whether it be for travel and tourism, hospitality, e-commerce, financial services or building/venue access, organizations will be able to:

Enable consent-based sharing of biometrics for seamless, touchless experiences at airports, hotels, entertainment/sports venues and more.

Tie the user’s COVID test and vaccination credentials to their verified identity.

Provide secure, remote ID verification of high-value banking and lending transactions.

Allow visitors and employees to enter an office building and automate critical points in the process by matching pre-enrolled information.

“At Airside, we stand by our motto ‘Privacy First. Human Always.’ and work with partners who believe that those fundamentals make the biggest impact,” said Amena Ali, CEO at Airside. “Our technology is open and interoperable and it’s been easy to integrate with Acuant’s state-of-the-art technology, which speaks to their more than 20 years of expertise ensuring that secure digital identity is accessible to all.”

Users of the Airside Digital Identity App simply scan and add their IDs, then take a selfie for complete and comprehensive biometric identity verification using facial recognition match with anti-spoofing and fraud protection. They are now able to add verified COVID test results, and launching in June, people will also be able to securely share their vaccination status for a safe return to work and life.

About Acuant

Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform is at the forefront of enabling businesses and governments to transact with trust in an ever-increasing digital world, facilitating the creation, ownership and ability to verify your identity and making that accessible to the entire global population. With industry leading identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions powered by AI and human assisted machine learning, Acuant delivers unparalleled results and operational efficiency. Omnichannel deployment delivers seamless customer experiences to fight fraud, increase conversions and establish trust in seconds from anywhere in the world. Completing more than 1.5 billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant powers trust in every major industry.

About Airside

Airside builds secure and convenient digital identity technology in a manner that protects personal information and meets privacy regulations around the world. With Airside’s products and services, people are empowered to control their personal information with transparent consent protocols, and businesses can protect against fraud, reduce the burden of complying with privacy regulations and ensure a duty-of-care by appropriately managing sensitive information. Airside’s first product, Airside Mobile Passport, has been used more than 12 million times and is counted on by more than 30 U.S. airports and cruise ports to reduce shared touchpoints, long lines, and crowding. Airside is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. Learn more at: www.airsidemobile.com.