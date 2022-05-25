ADA Acquires SingPost's eCommerce Unit to Expand eCommerce Solutions Across APAC

The deal further strengthens ADA's end-to-end eCommerce capabilities in the region, poised at growing the eCommerce technology and solutions space

With the deal, ADA will now service SingPost's eCommerce clients with full spectrum of integrated media, creative, analytics, and eCommerce solutions

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, the region's first integrated end-to-end eCommerce practice acquires SingPost's eCommerce arm. This deal, which includes the unit's assets and staff, will further strengthen ADA's eCommerce capabilities in technology and enablement, offering clients fully integrated services in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, and South Korea.



ADA Acquires SingPost’s eCommerce Unit to Expand eCommerce Tech Solutions Across APAC

ADA's eCommerce practice has grown rapidly and the acquisition further accelerates ADA's expansion plans into providing end-to-end eCommerce technology, solutions, and services in the region. The deal gives ADA a competitive edge in the following areas:

CAPABILITY: Fortifies ADA's presence in the eCommerce technology space with client case studies and thought leadership whitepapers.

CLIENT PORTFOLIO: Adds marquee clients such as Landmark Group SEA, Max Fashion SEA, Babyshop SEA, ANTA, HLA, and Timberland to its illustrious client roster.

TALENT: Grows eCommerce specialists and leaders across all functions, increasing ADA's eCommerce headcount to over 300 across key markets.

INTEGRATED SERVICES: Offers a full spectrum of services from integrated media, creative, and analytics, to eCommerce technology and solutions.

Through this acquisition, ADA will seek to deepen its strategic partnership with the SingPost Group in distribution and logistics across Asia.

Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer of ADA, said: "I am thrilled to expand our eCommerce family – ADA is now over 1,000 strong across 10 markets, comprised of eCommerce practitioners, data and digital specialists, industry experts, and management consultants. The addition of SingPost's eCommerce arm marks a milestone in ADA's eCommerce practice expansion plans as we ramp up our end-to-end eCommerce solutions with enhanced eCommerce technology expertise and services, complementing it with our deeply integrated services of combining media, creative, and analytics. This acquisition puts ADA in a unique position to boost eCommerce growth in the APAC region, tapping into an anticipated GMV of USD 234 billion by 2025 (CAGR +18%)."

Koh Jin Kiat, SingPost's Senior Vice President for Customer Engagement & Commercial said: "eCommerce has a high level of penetration in Southeast Asia today, and this proportion will only set to grow from here."

"This deal is only the start of a strategic partnership with ADA, and we look forward to complementing their business with our wide suite of eCommerce logistics solutions within the Asia Pacific region, making it a win-win for both firms as our clients will get to scale up their operations with ADA's integrated offerings," added Mr Koh, who also oversees of SingPost Group's international business.

Learn more about ADA's eCommerce solutions here: https://ada-asia.com/end-to-end-e-commerce-solutions/.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, marketing, eCommerce solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

About Singapore Post Limited

For more than 160 years, Singapore Post (SingPost), as the country's postal service provider, has been delivering trusted and reliable services to homes and businesses in Singapore. Today, SingPost is pioneering and leading in eCommerce logistics as well as providing innovative mail and logistics solutions in Singapore and around the world, with operations in 19 markets.

Building on its trusted communications through domestic and international postal services, SingPost is taking the lead in end-to-end integrated and digital mail solutions. The suite of SingPost eCommerce logistics solutions includes front end web management, warehousing and fulfilment, last mile delivery and international freight forwarding.