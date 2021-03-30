Through the partnership, enterprises will achieve a greater return on multichannel personalisation and marketing campaigns with cutting-edge AI

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, a leading data and artificial intelligence (AI) company, and Insider, one of the world's leading Growth Management Platforms have forged a strategic partnership. Together, they will provide seamless multi-channel personalisation, data-driven strategy, and end-to-end digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.



ADA and Insider Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Drive Data-Led Growth Marketing Initiatives

Unifying ADA's newly formed MarTech-as-a-Service offering and Insider's AI-powered Growth Management Platform (GMP) the partnership will empower enterprises to scale up and predict customer behaviour in real time. Marketers can also seamlessly personalise and streamline campaigns to acquire, activate, and retain customers.

Chris Wiseman, Head of Marketing Technology, ADA, said: "We're really excited to be working with Insider. We believe this partnership will help our clients realise more value by allowing us to offer an end-to-end solution that covers the full marketing and sales funnel. We have big goals to continue to expand our business in Asia; so, ADA and Insider's strong MarTech proposition will help us achieve our ambitious targets."

Patrick Steinbrenner, Managing Director – APAC, Insider, said: "Having the right recommendation algorithms powered by AI will help enterprises deliver precise individualised cross-channel recommendations and uncover their full revenue potential. ADA's digital and data maturity models' expertise combined with Insider's platform capabilities will take marketing to the next level. We've enjoyed collaborating with the team at ADA to bring more value to our end customers."

Learn more about the partnership here: http://ada-asia.com/ada-x-insider/

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions. Operating across nine markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

About Insider

Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by artificial intelligence, Insider's Growth Management Platform (GMP) empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, messaging platforms, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, the GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, eliminating complex integrations and dependency on IT teams.

Insider is featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and has been the #1 leader on G2's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.6/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 17 quarters in a row.