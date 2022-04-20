ADA and Treasure Data Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Enhance End-to-End Customer Experience

Customer- and data-centric solutions bridge marketing, service, and sales functions

Unified data for a single customer view

Deep data analysis for actionable insights

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA , the largest independent analytics, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) business in the region, and Treasure Data , the leading global Customer Data Platform (CDP) company announced a strategic partnership to bring end-to-end enterprise customer-centric solutions to 10 markets across South and Southeast Asia, including South Korea. An industry-first move, this partnership will help enterprises enhance and personalise customer experience to improve the customer journey, communicate efficiently, and manage data gaps.

The customer journey is getting increasingly complex with customers now expecting deeper personalised content across multiple touchpoints . To support brands in achieving a successful outcome and getting the most value out of a CDP, ADA and Treasure Data will provide strategic consultancy and create functional use cases with measurable return on investment. This includes setting up and deploying a CDP with a single customer view , supporting design and unifying data, activating platforms from media to mobile to web to CRO (conversion route optimisation), and offering full technical support. One example of this is by integrating Treasure's CDP solutions with the WhatsApp Business Platform to drive better, personalised conversations with customers. This can boost customer engagement and increase customer satisfaction, thus leading to better sales conversions. For instance, a telecommunications company can free up customer support to focus on servicing more complex care issues, which can improve customer engagement and reduce operational costs significantly.

This partnership is made possible via the strategic investment by SoftBank Corp. , bridging Treasure Data's smart CDP capabilities and ADA's analytics, data, and AI solutions with consumer models gleaned from 375 million consumer profiles on a monthly basis. Traditionally, solutions such as CDPs were exclusive to only larger enterprises, but with the joining of forces, this offering will empower SMEs to connect with their customers whilst scaling up their business.

Srinivas Gattamneni , Chief Executive Officer of ADA, said, "Our clients across all industries are craving for solutions that can fully leverage their customer data to enhance their digital customer experience journeys. With Treasure Data, we are truly able to deliver complete marketing solutions that enables usage of customer data across all parts of the marketing funnel from brand identity development to customer acquisition to eCommerce revenue delivery. This partnership will connect enterprises in APAC by using CDP to build meaningful connections across their customer journey, thus enhancing the customer experience through data and marketing technology."

Kazuki Ohta, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Treasure Data, said, "We are excited to work with ADA to bring this first of its kind partnership to the Southeast Asia market that will allow customers to experience our leading CDP with best-in-class service to clients. Together we can ensure all brands will be able to easily leverage insights to create tailored, relevant and secure customer experiences."

Learn more about the partnership here: https://ada-asia.com/ada-x-treasure-data/

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions. Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

About Treasure Data