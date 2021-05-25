SoftBank will form business alliance to make ADA the core of its digital and data marketing arm

New investment will enhance ADA's data, AI, and marketing solutions to brands and enterprises

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, the largest independent analytics, data, and AI digital marketing business in the region across 9 markets in South and Southeast Asia (SEA) announces USD 60 million investment from SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank).



ADA Announces USD 60 million Strategic Investment from SoftBank Corp.

Established in 2018, ADA has seen tremendous growth in its services in designing and executing integrated analytics, data, and AI digital marketing solutions, serving over 1,300 clients in the region.

ADA in South Korea works closely with its regional solutions and local experts around SEA. The local office has helped major Korean global brands grow their global marketing and eCommerce enablement in the SEA marketplaces.

ADA's uniqueness lies in proprietary technology IP of data processing, data ingestion, and consumer AI models; gleaned from 375 million consumer profiles on a monthly basis. Supporting this is ADA's diverse talent of over 600 data scientists, digital media gurus, industry experts, and management consultants.

SoftBank will make ADA the core to its digital and data marketing arm, and leverage their network of portfolio companies, creating huge synergy globally. This alliance allows SoftBank to expand their footprint in the region by bringing its customer data platform (CDP), 'Treasure Data'; and the consumer base of its communication app, 'LINE' for the benefit of brands and marketers.

With this funding, ADA will continue development of AI models, focusing primarily on precision targeting for the marketing industry; investing in content analytics and automation of content creation; and creating data platforms to deliver consumer insights, predict consumer mindset, and help business decisioning.

Find out more: https://ada-asia.com/korea/

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across nine markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.