ADA partners with Omcom for Integrated Customer Support Management across eCommerce Channels

Online shopping is here to stay — for businesses to be the chosen one by customers, is to provide effective, seamless channels of communications before, during and after transactions.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, the largest independent analytics, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) business in the region has partnered with Omcom, a conversational commerce platform for businesses, to provide a convenient solution for businesses to manage chats and customer support management across hundreds of marketplace stores in Southeast Asia (SEA).

ADA manages flagship stores of blue chip brands such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Laneige, among others, and this partnership has helped ADA manage high traffic of messages in various channels while ensuring the customer experience journey is uniform across the brands' products and markets in SEA.

"In the past, keeping track of every online store's messaging platforms was a laborious task that consumed a lot of time and energy. Now, the average response time across all online stores managed by ADA has decreased by 5 times while the productivity of customer service has increased by 30%, enabling us to focus more on improving our service to customers to drive business," said Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of ADA.

"Omcom's mission is to help businesses chat, connect and sell across channels from one application. Chats are more than just means to communicate — it can help businesses address any issues that customers have before, during or after a transaction; and beyond it too that benefits both parties. It can help your business create a personalised approach for every customer in any online channel", says Ivan Voloshyn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Omcom. "With omnichannel chat management, enterprises can build strong customer relationships even at large scale, in any popular e-commerce channel".

In addition to real-time chats, Omcom's tools can track current and past orders, delivery status and whether the customer they are speaking to is new or returning. Customer service can also set reminders to follow up and highlight chats with critical issues that require attention of the management or product owner.

Ivan shared, "we're aware that alongside chat management, customer service team management and productivity tracking are important too. We're working closely with ADA to ensure our technology can help businesses address that and ultimately provide great customer service."

"With ADA's phenomenal growth path in eCommerce, especially since the acquisitions of Awake Asia and SingPost's eCommerce arm, this partnership with Omcom catalyses our intent to provide tech-enabled end-to-end eCommerce capabilities in the APAC region," added Anurag.

E-commerce marketplaces and social media have risen to become the most popular shopping modes in Southeast Asia[1]. Previously, brands have been approaching social media and marketplaces in a different manner but that situation is changing now. With integrated shopping features, such as Facebook Shopping, Instagram shops, TikTok shop; social media has opened a new sales channel for many businesses. More people are now interacting with brands on social media and they expect a similar experience when they buy from marketplaces.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 million consumers.

[1] https://techwireasia.com/2021/10/southeast-asia-sees-exhilarating-rise-in-social-commerce/

About Omcom

Omcom is a social & conversational commerce software platform that allows businesses to сhat, сonnect, and sell across messengers, marketplaces and social media channels from one app. It provides enterprises with tools for channel enablement, operational efficiency, O2O integration and data analytics.