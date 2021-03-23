ADA Vows for a Sustained, Diverse, and Inclusive Workplace

In conjunction with International Women's Day, ADA announced:

Gender equality achievements

New benefits and inclusive policies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA announced an extension of existing practices and implementation of new ones, in conjunction with the company's International Women's Day celebration.



ADA leaders taking the Gender Equality Pledge during the International Women's Day Celebration on 8 March 2021

As a company that embraces diversity from the very start, ADA has proudly and actively been closing the gender gap across its 9 markets in South and Southeast Asia; and this includes:

49% female employees

46% of total new hires in 2020 are female

50% of promoted employees in 2020 are female

38% female in the leadership team

Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO, ADA, said: "At ADA, we believe that a gender diverse workforce not only makes good business sense, but is an asset to the communities we live and work in. We encourage all our people to build strong foundations at home and the workplace, whilst continuing to expand their career opportunities and rise to leadership roles."

Officially kicked-off during a virtual celebration for International Women's Day, ADA also celebrated their women's achievements, raised awareness against unconscious bias through a panel discussion, and took action for equality with a pledge.

During the observance, 28 of ADA's practice and country leaders alongside Srinivas signed a

Gender Equality Pledge and took an oath to vow to uproot gender biases and cultivate a sustainable, equitable, balanced, and inclusive environment for all employees. The virtual event was attended by more than 600 employees across its markets.

As part of the pledge, the company will be rolling out an 'Unconscious Bias' module, which actively challenges all employees, including its leaders, to be aware of the potential biases that may negatively affect decision-making and behaviour in the workplace.

"The pledge and the commitment we made today does not stop here. These issues faced by women happens every day, and it needs to be addressed daily. Not continuing these on a daily basis will give us a false sense of accomplishment. Therefore, we must continuously improve benefits as we move towards wholesome gender balance," added Srinivas.

Effective 8 March 2021, ADA employees can expect the following new and refreshed practices and policies:

Maternity benefits now include up to six months leave; four full months paid leave, and two months of half-paid leave;

Paternity benefits for partners of up to two-weeks paid leave;

Flexible work arrangements to accommodate employees' life and family needs, and essential maternity leave;

Employee growth initiatives:

Grow Programme : Allows all employees, regardless of gender, to engage in professional courses and certification affiliated with leading universities and institutions;

Mentorship Programme: As an extension of the Grow Programme, employees can request a one-on-one mentorship with a senior executive in the company, across any market

As an organisation, ADA vows to continuously measure, develop, and improve benefits and packages, with the changing demographics of its teams and their personal growth. Learn more about the Women of ADA and their stories here: https://ada-asia.com/women-at-ada/

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across nine markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.