Adagene Announces Poster Presentations on Anti-CTLA-4 NEObody™, ADG116, at Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) Annual Meeting in November

- NEObody technology platform enables dynamic targeting of a distinct epitope of CTLA-4 for enhanced safety and efficacy -

- Data from phase 1b/2 studies in heavily pre-treated patients showcase differentiated safety profile of ADG116 across dosing levels, with repeat dosing both as monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy -

- Posters include new details of responses in monotherapy and combination therapy in tumor types where current anti-CTLA-4 therapy is not approved -

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that it will present clinical data from phase 1b/2 studies of its anti-CTLA-4 antibody candidate, ADG116, at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place November 8-12 in Boston.

The posters will summarize the comprehensive safety data for ADG116 with repeat dosing as monotherapy, as well as new data supporting its optimal dose selection in combination with two different anti-PD-1 therapies. Additionally, data will show anti-tumor activity in warm and cold tumors, including details of a partial response with monotherapy and a complete response in combination therapy, which were both observed in tumor types where no anti-CTLA-4 therapy is approved.

Details for the poster presentations include:

Title: A Phase 1b/2 Study of a Novel Anti-CTLA-4 NEObody™ ADG116 Monotherapy and in Combination with Toripalimab (Tori; Anti-PD-1 Antibody) in Patients with Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumors

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022 (abstract publication on November 7)

Poster Session: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Onsite Location: Poster Hall

Abstract Poster Number: 753

Title: A Phase 1b/2, Open-Label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of an Anti-CTLA-4 NEObody™ ADG116 in Combination with Pembrolizumab (Anti-PD-1 Antibody) in Patients with Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumors: A Preliminary Update

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022 (abstract publication on November 7)

Poster Session: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Onsite Location: Poster Hall

Abstract Poster Number: 773

Both posters will be published on the company’s website at www.adagene.com/pipeline/publications in accordance with the SITC embargo policy on November 10, 2022.

