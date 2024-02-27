Adagene to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced its participation in the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024, taking place March 11-13 in Miami, Florida.



Adagene’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of R&D, Peter Luo, Ph.D., will provide an update on its masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody® ADG126, including key milestones for 2024. Company management will also host investor meetings.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024

Date: Tuesday, March 12 Presentation Time: 1:40 PM (Eastern Time) Location: The Fontainebleau Miami

A live webcast of the presentation will also be accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.adagene.com. A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody®, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

