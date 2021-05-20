Adapdix announces EdgeOps DataMesh™, first product of next-generation adaptive AI software platform EdgeOps™

Two of the top five semiconductor manufacturers among first-wave customers using Adapdix software to improve their advanced manufacturing performance, help overcome challenges of global chip shortage

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapdix, the industry leader in adaptive enterprise software, today announced EdgeOps DataMesh™, the first software-only product based upon its Adapdix EdgeOps™ platform, delivering mass data virtualization, analysis, and AI inference at the edge in milliseconds.

The EdgeOps platform offers a growing suite of software products that begins with DataMesh, enabling enterprises to leverage their data to generate operational performance improvements through intelligent analytics, real-time asset optimization, and adaptive machine control. With semiconductor and precision manufacturers facing increasing pressure due to the global chip shortage, companies are able to use EdgeOps products to optimize their existing machines and processes in order to maximize their yield, throughput, and quality.

As a next-generation AI/ML product with data virtualization and analysis, DataMesh overcomes the typical hurdles of real-time operational data management by stitching together disparate data streams and performing data ingestion, pre-processing, and edge inferencing in milliseconds. DataMesh integrates all critical data streams for real-time analysis, enabling split-second decision-making for critical operations and reduced downtime of high-value assets with market-leading ease and speed of implementation.

EdgeOps DataMesh out-of-the-box AI/ML capabilities include KPI measurement, customizable dashboards, and an API. With a distinct edge-optimized architecture, DataMesh offers unique flexibility and systems integration capabilities that ease implementation and help overcome the typical edge AI challenges of data silos, latency, data security, and ballooning costs of edge-to-cloud data transfer. DataMesh users can quickly and easily feed data into new or existing tools and applications for a variety of use cases, including asset health observability and predictive maintenance.

"While others like to talk about 'real-time,' we actually deliver it," said Adapdix CEO Anthony Hill. "Because our platform operates at the source on the equipment and at ultra-low latency, we can ingest, pre-process, and analyze data integrating advanced AI applications – all in cycle time."

"With the ongoing worldwide chip shortage, semiconductor companies are urgently looking for ways to yield more from their existing resources and Adapdix software helps them achieve exactly that," said Hill. "Several of our customers are already seeing phenomenal performance increases in equipment uptime and quality improvements—they are blown away that they can get up and running in less than a day and begin to see ROI within weeks."

"Adapdix provides an innovative platform that allows enterprises to operationalize artificial intelligence across critical infrastructure to unlock new levels of productivity and streamlined processes," said Andrew Byrnes, Director of venture capital at Micron. "As an early investor, Micron is pleased to see the launch of Adapdix EdgeOps, software that is designed to solve real-world enterprise challenges and is helping to make the promise of industry 4.0 a reality."

The EdgeOps DataMesh release continues the market momentum Adapdix has built following the recently announced funding from WRVI Capital, SoftBank's Opportunity Fund, Micron Ventures, and X2 Equity; as well as seasoned executives joining the team from Foxconn, Honeywell, Hitachi, and Amazon Web Services.

EdgeOps DataMesh is now available to interested companies in the semiconductor, high-tech, assembly, discrete and precision manufacturing industries.

About Adapdix

Adapdix is pioneering adaptive enterprise software that accelerates the digital transformation journey. With a growing portfolio of Fortune 500 customers, the Adapdix EdgeOps software platform has proven to deliver AI-enabled performance improvements with market-leading speed and value. Founded in 2015, Adapdix is headquartered in California's Bay Area. www.adapdix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1359461/ADAPDIX__Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

https://www.adapdix.com