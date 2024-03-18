Adapting to Change, Excelling in Recycling: Plastic Expert's Proactive Approach

—

Like many in the industry, Plastic Expert has worked incredibly hard to maintain recycling routes open for ongoing tonnages of plastic waste to be recycled to the highest standards possible.

Plastic Expert is not alone in its recent difficulties in maintaining supply chain openness, but through focus, commitment and applying a high level of adaptability to fast change, the team are recycling more waste plastic this year than ever before. Plastic Expert believes that what separates them from the pack is their ‘adaptability’ and ‘openness’ to change.

Following the many problems that the world has faced after Brexit, the pandemic and the various socio-economic events, businesses are reminded that being adaptable to change is vital. This is now very much part of the culture of Plastic Expert, and with that mindset, they continue to work on finding and developing relationships with mechanical processors and plastic manufacturers within the UK.

Plastic Expert’s approach has enabled them to adapt and improve supply chains, whilst continuing to provide a hugely valuable service to customers. This last year they have worked on innovations that have enabled multiple collection locations to enhance their sustainability efforts by diverting plastic waste from landfills and incineration. Now they have trucks returning to the closest recycling hubs in their network, with multiple streams to process and an improvement in reducing GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions.

Plastic Expert has worked tirelessly to provide baling solutions for many many collection points across the UK, therefore reducing the frequency of logistical movements. The team are seeing waste plastic tonnages increase, which means less waste being incinerated and lost for repurposing, another big win for GHG reduction!

The business collects loose and baled waste plastic and packaging from many sectors including manufacturers, distribution centres, wholesalers, retailers plus many more. They have solutions for recycling most polymer and packaging types, along with various varieties of cardboard and paper waste.

Plastic Expert also owns the brand Collect and Recycle, which is a division specifically focused on hazardous waste and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment). This expansion into offering other services to customers helps provide a more expansive service to tackle the needs of customers nationwide.

From Russell Greig-Bartram, Managing Director of Plastic Expert Ltd.

Tel. 0845 366 9306

Email. expert@plasticexpert.co.uk



Contact Info:

Name: Russell Greig-Bartram

Email: Send Email

Organization: Plastic Expert

Phone: 0845 366 9306

Website: https://www.plasticexpert.co.uk/



Release ID: 89124389

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.