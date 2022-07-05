Adaptive Market intelligence, The Future of Ecom Intelligence

—

E-commerce has been a growing market over the years, and the ongoing pandemic has helped to further accelerate the market growth due to movement restrictions that were imposed. LivEcom is a company in the e-commerce space that introduced a system called Adaptive Market Intelligence (AMI). This system is built using artificial intelligence to help create consistently winning e-commerce brands.



The company's mission is to help as many people to be financially independent. This is done by creating and fully managing brands that give clients more freedom and passive income every month. The company built an intersection of world-class e-commerce brands alongside AI technology to allow clients to help understand consumers' behaviours when buying in real-time. (For more details Click Here.)



LivEcom and AMI is the brainchild of Thomas Bauer, who, apart from being just passionate about business building, also loves helping people become financially independent. Thomas Bauer believes that the outcome will always be a successful outcome through the correct use of data in making all the critical decisions. This was the starting point that led to the creation of LivEcom and AMI.



Thomas started by hiring a team of engineers and developers to begin these new ventures of his. He also partnered with two of the best e-commerce entrepreneurs he knew, Clark Hetherington and Alex Hamidzadeh. The team worked hard for 2 years before finally creating the perfect process for using data known as Adaptive Market Intelligence (AMI).



"Through the use of Mass-Market Automation, the team can be omnipresent," said a spokesperson for LivEcom. "Apart from that, the team wanted to help reduce as much risk as possible while maximizing client profitability. Through these two years of building up LivEcom and AMI, the team clearly understands people and their buying habits. These data and information will help the team to help clients build brands from 2022 forward."



To date, the company has created and actively manages over 138 brands. LivEcom has offices in San Diego, Las Vegas, Dallas and even a European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.(For more details Click Here . )



