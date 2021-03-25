ADA's Marketing Technology Service Uses Data and AI to Transform Businesses

ADA launches MarTech service across APAC

New MarTech-as-a-Service offering to boost sales and marketing performance

Clients to benefit from ADA's existing data analytics skillset to drive business outcomes

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA launched a new Marketing Technology (MarTech) service across Asia-Pacific (APAC) to help clients optimise their end-to-end sales and marketing efforts.



Chris Wiseman, newly appointed Head of Marketing Technology Practice at ADA

Clients will benefit from this new MarTech-as-a-Service offering in addition to the current suite of products and services as ADA continues to use existing data analytics skillset to drive impactful business outcomes.

According to Gartner, some 80% of organisations feel they are sitting on an outdated MarTech roadmap, and 67% think their existing technology is not useful. A study by Harvard Business Review found that 80% of marketers want better tools to measure return on investment.

To meet this need, ADA's MarTech-as-a-Service offering will empower businesses to scale up via three core services:

Business Value Discovery - Analyse client's business operations across sales and marketing funnel by consulting and matching with ADA's existing expertise to grow and scale.

Analyse client's business operations across sales and marketing funnel by consulting and matching with ADA's existing expertise to grow and scale. Growth Solutions - Help clients choose the right MarTech solutions that match the business maturity level and to optimise current stacks.

Help clients choose the right MarTech solutions that match the business maturity level and to optimise current stacks. Marketing Technology Operations & Enablement - Acts as an extended arm of the client to enable, train, and scale in-house talent to ensure continuity of strategy and execution.

Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA, said: "ADA has continuously evolved to create new ways for businesses to adopt data-driven marketing. We are excited to offer these new MarTech services that complete the circle for our clients by allowing them to look at their full sales and marketing funnel with an always-on approach."

Chris Wiseman, the newly appointed Head of Marketing Technology at ADA, said: "ADA's MarTech services exists to support businesses in unlocking the full potential of their MarTech investments and to drive growth across all their sales and marketing channels. We believe business growth is not driven by one solution, but many tactics and approaches. We want to be there to collaborate with our clients through the entire journey and to grow together."

ADA's expertise in MarTech has enabled various companies to bounce back from COVID-19 by increasing new customer acquisition and customer lifetime values, improving click-through rates, maximising marketing productivity, and automating marketing systems. Learn more about ADA's MarTech solution here: https://ada-asia.com/marketing-technology/.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across nine markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.