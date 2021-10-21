ADAyield lending protocol announce token private sale after a massive success in seed sale

ADAYield announces a token private sale.

Adayield is a lending platform where users can hold their assets and receive interest or borrow tokens and repay it after a while. Like other currency market protocols, Adayield is built on cardano network, open-source, and non-custodial Defi protocol. Two principal roles are supplier and borrower.

Adayield in full operations will provide borrowers with better interest than competitors, a new mechanism for determining interest rates is considered, choosing each market’s borrowing interest rate. Based on this mechanism, the borrower will repay the system at a more stable rate than other platforms. The interest received from the borrowers is distributed among the suppliers according to the amount they have provided.

Features of Adayield Protocol

The Adayield team provides some practical and more user-friendly features to make borrowers and lenders satisfied with their goals. Furthermore, Adayield has some competitive variables that we can assure you haven’t seen in other DeFi platforms before.

Protocol Governance: The $AYID token can be used to govern various components of Adayield platform, including the futures protocol, exchange parameters, and protocol upgrades via a DAO structure. Governance decides to burning, liquidity mining, or other usages by voting on the proposals submitted.

• Burning: The portion of the Adayield income will undergo a buy-back-and- burn event to accrue value for $AYID.

• Liquidity Mining: Governance can plan to distribute a specified number of $AYID tokens daily weighted by each network participant's liquidity. In fact, Liquidity mining in the world of DeFi refers to the process of depositing or lending designated token assets with a mining mechanism to provide liquidity for the product's fund pool and thus obtain an income. This mechanism will increase the users and interacts with the platform.

•Permission-less: Lend on any pairing. Our governance will ensure that the best offers are available and that only the safest oracles are used.

• Staking: taking is particularly useful for large stakeholders who want to ensure maximum protection of their funds while supporting the network and getting rewards for it. This method removes the tokens from the circulation and event to accrue value for $AYID.

•Ecosystem Foundation Layer: Attract assets and build incentives that can empower an ecosystem of financial products.

Investors who did not take part $AYID Token seed sale, can now participate in $AYID Token Private Sale and become an early adopters of $AYID Token at a discounted price.

Here’s the link to the private sale: https://adayield.net/?page_id=119

