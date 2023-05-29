AdCreative.ai Becomes The 3rd Fastest Growing Product As Per The Latest 2023 Ranking Released By G2

AdCreative.ai offers AI-powered ad creative and banner generator to improve conversion rates.

—

AdCreative.ai, the AI-powered application revolutionizing the way businesses create advertisement creatives, is taking its innovative solutions to the next level. Recently selected as the 3rd fastest growing product in the world by G2 in 2023 out of 100,000 products, the Paris-based R&D and Innovation company, supported by the French government and investors such as Kima Ventures, is excited to announce the release of its public API in the first week of June 2023. This landmark development invites developers and companies worldwide to embed its groundbreaking technology directly into their products.

With its proprietary generative AI, trained on over 200 million conversion-focused ad creatives, AdCreative.ai has become an essential tool for advertisers across a multitude of platforms. This unprecedented technology, which has been enabling businesses to produce high-converting ads since March last year, will now become an integral part of various products through the forthcoming public API.

"The public API is set to make a ChatGPT API-level impact in the martech world," said Tufan Gok, CEO of AdCreative.ai. "With this release, we're inviting businesses and developers everywhere to directly integrate our proven AI technology into their own products and services, driving advertisement creativity to new heights."

But the company is not stopping there. AdCreative.ai is also preparing to launch its cutting-edge video generation feature in July 2023. This innovative feature, a first in the industry, offers ready-to-use videos for ads, created using artificial intelligence.

AdCreative.ai's constant push for innovation, coupled with its status as the first and only generative AI designed purely for advertisers, has positioned it at the forefront of the industry. Recently, the company was selected as the 3rd fastest-growing product in the world by G2 out of 100,000 products in 2023, surpassing competitors like Figma, and setting the stage for considerable and rapid growth. "We're transforming what AI can achieve in the advertising sector," added Gok. "Our upcoming video generation feature and public API are set to elevate the way businesses approach advertising."

With a strong team of 50, including more than 20 AI engineers, and support from the French government and respected investors, AdCreative.ai is ready for its next chapter of expansion and innovation.

Stay tuned for more details about the public API and video generation capabilities that will revolutionize the advertising industry. AdCreative.ai is committed to further accelerating the future of advertising where AI and creativity intersect seamlessly. In tandem with these exciting developments, AdCreative.ai is currently engaging in a bridge investment with highly connected business angels from around the globe, a strategic move designed to fuel the acceleration of its technology.

For media inquiries, please contact guillaume@adcreative.ai

To learn more, visit: https://www.adcreative.ai

About AdCreative.ai:

AdCreative.ai is a Paris-based R&D and Innovation company that uses AI to generate conversion-focused ad creatives. The company's advanced technology, supported by the French government and investors such as Kima Ventures, consistently adds users every month and has been recognized as the 3rd fastest growing product globally by G2 in 2023. With the upcoming launch of a public API and a video generation feature, AdCreative.ai is set to solidify its leading role in the ad tech revolution.



Check G2 Announcement for AdCreative.ai here: https://www.g2.com/best-software-companies/2023/fastest-growing?rank=3#rank-3

Contact Info:

Name: Tufan Gok

Email: Send Email

Organization: AdCreative.ai

Website: https://www.adcreative.ai/



Release ID: 89098699

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.