In Addition to Performance Certifications, FORESEE P78A SSD from Longsys Passes Multiple Platform Compatibility Certifications

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The epidemic in 2020 made people once again realize that computers are indispensable for study, entertainment, and work. In situations where frequent computer use is required, high-performance laptops are of vital importance.

In September 2020, Intel launched the Evo platform, bringing improvements for laptops in terms of components, technology, and appearance. The platform makes laptops capable of delivering a remarkable experience, including: higher responsiveness, longer battery life, and improved appearance.

Under this context, the Evo platform puts forward higher requirements on laptop hardware. In addition to PCIe/NVMe SSDs with 256 GB or higher capacity, a near-instantaneous wake up time of 1 second or less is required. This outperforms many high-performance laptops on the market. The "1-second wake" function must be certified by Intel Modern Standby and Microsoft IHV (Tiger Lake requires SSD power to be less than 1.5mW in the D3 cold state).

When faced with the severe hardware requirements posed by the Evo platform, a star FORESEE product – the P78A PCIe SSD from Longsys, passed the Intel Modern Standby certification and Microsoft IHV self-testing in January 2021, thanks to its excellent performance and low power. Now, the P78A PCIe SSD has been officially applied to the Intel Evo platform.



FORESEE P78A PCIe SSD

In addition, the P78A PCIe SSD was also UNH-IOL-certified.

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) is a well-known public laboratory providing testing services in multiple fields. UNH-IOL defines NVMe Test Suites, including:

NVMe Conformance Test Suite

NVMe Interoperability Test Suite

This further proves the P78A PCIe SSD's superior performance and low power management.

It is worth mentioning that the P78A PCIe SSD was able to pass these certifications thanks to its product advantages. The P78A PCIe SSD uses Longsys-developed firmware and supports the low-temperature power L1.2 function. Even with lower power consumption, it is still capable of excellent read and write performance and greatly improves the battery life of devices. In addition, the P78A PCIe SSD boasts a temperature control algorithm which balances the speed and temperature during continuous operation to ensure high stability and reliability.

Form Factor M.2 2280 Density 256GB/512GB/1TB NAND Flash 3D TLC DRAM DRAM-less Operating Temperature 0 - 70°C Seq Read/Write（MB/s） Up to 2500MB/s / 2000MB/s IOPS Read/Write（K） Up to 160K / 130K Mean Time Between

failures(Hour) 1500000 Warranty Period 3 years S.M.A.R.T. Support Y TRIM Y Application Laptop, Desktop, All-In-One, Domestic IPC Advantages 1. Longsys's self-developed firmware for flexible solutions

2. L1.2 low power consumption to achieve lower power

consumption and longer service life

3. Temperature control algorithm to balance speed and

temperature during operation

(P78A PCIe SSD parameters)

The P78A PCIe SSD has undergone numerous tests and was certified by multiple mainstream platforms, with both compatibility and reliability greatly improved. As one of the few Chinese products that passed these certifications, FORESEE SSD has been assessed as qualified by major computer OEM manufacturers, bringing another level of product guarantee to customers at the beginning of 2021.

In 2020, the FORESEE SSD product line took only the first small step in its large-scale plan. In 2021, FORESEE will continue to improve the quality and compatibility of SSD products, promote the "hard power" of the computer application market, and build solid product strength. Moreover, the FORESEE SSD product division has increased investment in enterprise-level SSD products and kept up with the trends of 5G, big data, AI, and cloud computing. An R&D center has been established in Shanghai to engage in technical research and development of FORESEE enterprise-level SSD products, injecting new vigor into the server and data center market.