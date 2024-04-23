Adeia Enters into Multi-year IP License Renewal with Altimedia

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), a company known for its groundbreaking innovations in entertainment experiences, has announced today that Altimedia, a provider of solutions for managing advanced media services, has signed a multi-year license renewal for access to Adeia’s media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

Altimedia offers a user experience (UX) platform to pay-TV and digital media service providers in the Korean market. Their platform empowers these providers with cutting-edge technology that enables consumers to navigate various services or applications and access the content they seek. Altimedia is recognized as a leading IPTV-based platform and UX service management provider that delivers the latest advancements in content search and recommendation.

“The user interface plays a critical role in meeting the expectations of sophisticated customers in the Korean market served by Altimedia,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager, media.

"Adeia’s media IP portfolio encompasses innovations that significantly enhance digital entertainment experiences, revolutionizing how consumers search, record, stream, discover and enjoy entertainment," Kokes stated.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com

Media Relations

JoAnn Yamani

marketing@adeia.com

+1 408-473-2683