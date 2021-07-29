adidas and Arsenal launch new home kit for 21/22 season

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas and Arsenal today present the new home kit for the 2021/22 season as fans look forward to returning to the Emirates Stadium, ahead of the start of the Premier League.



Arsenal FW21 Home Player Jersey

The new kit has been worn on pitch for the first time on Saturday 17 July in a commemorative friendly against Rangers, which forms part of the Scottish Champions' 150th anniversary celebrations.

The red and white shirt has collegiate navy branding on the shoulders and will be accompanied with white shorts and socks. A women's shirt, in both authentic and replica versions, and youth kits have also been released.

Commenting on the new shirt, Kieran Tierney, said: "I love it. It's a smart design and I can't wait to pull it on and represent this club in front of our supporters once again. It simply hasn't been the same without our fans. We're raring to go and can't wait for Emirates Stadium to be rocking again."

As with the 2021/22 away kit, the Arsenal for Everyone logo features on the inside collar of the shirt. Launched in 2008 as a celebration of the diversity of the Arsenal family, the Arsenal for Everyone initiative ensures that everyone can feel an equal sense of pride and belonging to the club.

The authentic jersey will feature adidas' new HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL, cooling technology that ensures the wearer feels cool, while keeping players dry and confident in the game. The replica version features AEROREADY – FEEL READY, which offers similar technologies to help athletes feel comfortable and ready to play.

The new kit is available to buy at adidas.co.id and in-store with select retailers soon.