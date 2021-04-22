adidas Inspires The World to See Possibilities with Optimism through Powerful Global Film Series

Across 20 films, stories are told via powerful narration brought to life through rare, home footage of some of authentic stories in sport and sport culture around the world including Beyoncé, Paul Pogba, Tiffany Abreu , Mo Salah, Siya Kolisi and Nneka Ogwumike

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, adidas introduces the evolution of its long-standing brand attitude Impossible Is Nothing. SEEING POSSIBILITIES - as told in bold, human films - is about rebellious optimism, rooted in the purpose from adidas in the power of sports to change lives.



SS21 Impossible Is Nothing

Told in the documentary style of home footage, the series provides a previously unseen side to some of the most documented individuals in the world, enabled via a powerful narrative delivered by friends or fellow athletes, and animated via resurfaced footage from the archives.

To adidas, Impossible is Nothing is a way of seeing the world with possibilities where others only see the impossible. It is an attitude shared by its community and its partners. Lifting the curtain on how powerful it can be, adidas launches its most ambitious content series to date.

Featuring previously unseen intimate moments, it follows stories in sport and culture, showing how optimism and action has shaped their lives. Exploring the future they imagined for themselves by seeing possibilities and making it a reality, the series celebrates the trailblazers that have made history on a global stage. More importantly, it aims to inspire others to see and pursue their own possibilities empowered by this collection of very human stories as a powerful demonstration of what optimism can achieve.

Beyoncé saw the possibilities of inviting all of us to find our voice. To use her platform as a stage to celebrate our differences with all people.

Siya Kolisi, the first Black captain of the South African Rugby team, saw the possibilities to lead his nation to victory at the 2019 World Cup, securing a win that stretched beyond the rugby pitch of Japan and touched the lives - and hearts - of all fellow South Africans.

Demonstrating how this attitude lives within adidas' own DNA, several of the films explore what this means for innovative design - reimagining what a world-record beating distance shoe could be with the adizero Adios Pro, or how to help end plastic waste in collaboration with Parley's CEO Cyrill Gutsch.

Brian Grevy Executive Board Member, Global Brands, adidas: 'Impossible is Nothing is more than a campaign – it's our attitude. Seeing possibilities with optimism is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us every day and is pushing us to build the future. Seeing possibilities is for everyone who wants to create a better tomorrow for all people.'

Cinita Dewi Mayakatri, Senior Manager Brand Activations, adidas Indonesia: 'Impossible Is Nothing has been adidas DNA for many years ago, it is a top of mind of consumer perceived our brand and is an attitude that we are brave enough to believe that we can do anything in life.'

Seeing possibilities with optimism, adidas has recently unveiled plans against its three strategic focuses to creating a better future for sport through sustainability, credibility and inclusivity.

Seeing possibilities of building a more sustainable future, with a commitment that by 2024 we will have phased out virgin polyester and only use recycled polyester in all products across the business.

Seeing possibilities of uniting and including all people in sport, which includes extending adidas' UEFA contract into Women's EUROs and Champions League.

Seeing possibilities of pushing for innovations that have never been done before and then going further, including launching the potential of 3D printed midsoles with 4D4WD and the upcoming products in collaboration with Allbirds.

The episodic content series kicks off April 19th, with new stories dropping throughout Spring into Summer. See more possibilities @adidasIndonesia and on adidas.co.id throughout 2021 and beyond.