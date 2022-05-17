adidas Originals and Mars Reunite for Six Brand New Color Updates to the Forum Lo 84 Sneaker Inspired by M&M’S® Brand

About Mars, Incorporated

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 May 2022 - Fresh off the heels of the successful launch of their collaborative endeavor, adidas Originals and Mars have returned with six distinctly playful color updates to the classic Forum Lo 84 silhouette, inspired by the colorful fun only M&M'Sfrom Mars can deliver.For the second product drop in the long-awaited series, the sportswear brand and the iconic Mars candy brand, M&M'S, present a suite of Red, Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue, and Brown sneakers, with each pair in the collection celebrating the unique personality of the M&M'Scharacters.Elevated yet undeniably fun, each pair features a tumbled leather upper matched with bounded TPU three stripes with groove lines and cut out tongue details – all inspired by the M&M'SMars iconic branding. Meanwhile, "M" perforations on both toe boxes as well as peanut-shade lining serves as a subtle homage to one of the Mars chocolate candy's most celebrated flavors, Peanut M&M'S"Mars is thrilled to partner with adidas on the second drop of the adidas Originals Forum Lo 84 M&M'Ssneaker, featuring six new and distinct colors for fans to choose from inspired by our beloved and world-famous M&M'Scharacters," said Jane Hwang, Global Marketing Vice President, Mars Wrigley. "M&M'Sis proud to offer fans more moments of fun through this collaboration with adidas, as we seek to continue creating colorful fun for all, as part of our mission to create a word where everyone feels they belong."Rounding out the look in quintessential fashion, each pair comes replete with printed sock liners adorned with graphics of respective M&M'Scharacters and arrives packaged in a custom yellow box inspired by the instantly recognizable M&M'SMars peanut variant packaging and branding.The latest selection of adidas Originals Forum Lo 84 M&M'Ssneakers launches on May 20th in Hong Kong. The Red, Blue, and Green sneakers are available through adidas.com.hk , and selected retailers.

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.



Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals®, BluePearl™, Linnaeus, and VCA™.



We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass , inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.



For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.



#Mars,Incorporated



