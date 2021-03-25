adidas Originals Launch the Next Chapter of "Stan Smith, Forever" With Disney

- The collection features unique Stan Smith updates inspired by iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars™ and Marvel characters -

- Each pair in the collection features an upper composed of PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled materials -

- The collection is accompanied by a bold campaign starring a number of adidas' most-renowned creators, alongside Disney's Kermit the Frog and Stan Smith himself -

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, adidas Originals announced a new era for the Stan Smith silhouette, infusing the iconic court sneaker with sustainable materials in order to help End Plastic Waste. Today, adidas Originals has unveiled the next iteration of its more sustainable Stan Smith sneakers.



SS21 Stan Smith Disney

The collection features exclusive more sustainable takes on the Stan Smith silhouette inspired by a number of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars™, and Marvel's iconic characters including: Marvel's the Hulk, Rex from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, Yoda from the Star Wars™ galaxy, Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, WALL-E from Disney and Pixar's WALL-E, Kermit the Frog of The Muppets, and Mike Wazowski, from Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

Each pair in the collection features unique details and references to the characters, such as graphic outsoles, embossed details, bold graphics, playful prints, and additional lace options. All pairs are composed of PRIMEGREEN uppers and sat atop recycled rubber outsoles.

"These series will be officially sold at adidas retail outlets throughout Indonesia as of April 4, 2021. Stan Smith x Disney will also be complemented with the apparel collection that will be one of the anticipated collectible items this year," said Gracia Putri, Brand Communications and Sports Marketing Manager of adidas Indonesia.

adidas Originals also offers up a more sustainable Stan Smith sneaker made-up in the silhouette's classic look. Featuring a white recycled PRIMEGREEN upper and a white recycled rubber outsole, the sneaker is complemented by the Stan Smith's archetypal green heel tab.

To celebrate the launch of the silhouettes, adidas Originals unites some of the brand's most iconic creative forces with a tennis icon, and one of the world's most famous frogs to tackle sustainability. Featuring Stan Smith and Kermit the Frog, skaters Na-Kel Smith and Nora Vasconcellos, digital architect Iddris Sandu, and actress Yara Shahidi, the multi-media campaign serves as adidas Originals' manifesto in the journey to help End Plastic Waste.

The next stage of adidas Originals' sustainable journey, with Disney, launches on March 29th exclusively at adidas.com/stansmith and adidas stores globally, then available from April 4th at a selection of retailers worldwide.

The adidas Originals Stan Smith silhouette, inspired by Yoda from the Star Wars™ galaxy will launch at a later date at adidas.co.id and at a selection of stores worldwide. Stay tuned for more details.

