- The Fall/Winter 2021 Forum campaign stars Slowthai and Beabadoobee -

- The product offering is highlighted by a suite of silhouettes which are inspired by sporting aesthetics -

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Fall/Winter 2021, adidas Originals has once again reimagined the iconic Forum silhouette, this time in celebration of the cultural leaders who are redefining the style of tomorrow. Encouraging a new generation to embrace an open attitude, the latest Forum collection is informed by an innate ethos of unapologetic amateurism and the irreverent spirit of never being afraid to experiment with new ideas.



adidas Originals Launches Fall/Winter 2021 Forum Collection Celebrating Those Who Turn an Open Mind into a Way of Life

In the decades since the adidas Forum first debuted on the court, the timeless sneaker has played an integral part in shaping culture as a bona fide style icon, continually being adopted and recontextualised by those who effortlessly embrace a new world of unknowns. With its roots in basketball, today the silhouette represents an open invitation for aesthetic self-expression — standing out on the feet of artists, musicians, designers, grassroots community organisers and beyond. Inspired by the fervent spirit of open-minded experimentation that defines some of this generation's most forward-thinking cultural tastemakers, the seasonal Forum campaign stars British artists Slowthai and Beabadoobee, alongside a cast of creative polymaths as they descend upon their local parks where the courts are teeming with energy.

This season's Forum offering is inspired by the innate essence of the 1980s. Championing those who never cease to express themselves, the iconic Forum sneaker has been reimagined in distinct new looks — each one drawing on the silhouette's heritage. First up, the Forum Exhibit Low features all the sneaker's classic elements wrapped into a low-profile look, matched with a removable strap, a luxe white leather upper with red accents and navy blue details, as well as a court-ready rubber outsole. The iconic Forum Low rounds out the collection, elevating the sneaker's classic look with a basketball inspired white, navy, red, and yellow colorway.

In addition, for Fall/Winter 2021 adidas Originals pays homage to the timeless sneaker's roots by reintroducing modernized versions of the Forum Low in the silhouette's quintessential white and blue colorway.

In celebration of the launch of the collection, adidas Originals has partnered exclusively with Snapchat to offer Bitmoji renditions of the iconic silhouette, allowing users to update their avatar to match their look.

Championing those who turn an open mind into a way of life, the next iterations of the iconic adidas Originals Forum silhouette are available from July 16th at adidas.co.id and via select adidas retail locations soon.