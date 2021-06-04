JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas + YEEZY announce the YEEZY 500 Taupe Light.



PRODUCT SHOT YEEZY 500 TAUPE - right

The YEEZY 500 Taupe Light will be available globally on June 5, 2021. Its recommended retail price is Rp 3,300,000.

The YEEZY 500 Taupe Light features an upper composed of full-grain leather and suede overlays that offer a premium finish, soft hand feel, along with a supportive and durable wear. Mesh upper provides lightweight breathability and comfort where it is needed, while reflective piping details add unique design cues and visual interest. A rubber wrap along the midsole provides support and abrasion resistance. The adiPRENE+ cushioning absorbs impact and optimizes rebound while a light runner outsole provides traction.

The YEEZY 500 Taupe Light will be available on adidas selected retail partners and www.adidas.co.id.

