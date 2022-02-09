Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited's offshore arm appoints Sarath Sathkumara to head investments for its international business

DUBAI, Feb 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited's (ABSLAMC) offshore subsidiary has appointed Mr. Sarath Sathkumara to lead investments for its international business.



Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited is the fourth largest asset manager in India with total assets under management of close to $42 billion. The publicly listed company has its presence in over 280 locations pan-India and present in international markets such as Dubai, Singapore, and Mauritius. It also operates via UCIT to cater to European markets. The company recently received approval from International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to carry out Portfolio Management Services from GIFT City in India that will help to expand its reach and service to global clients. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited's offshore subsidiaries manage money to the extent of USD 1.32 billion. ABSLAMC is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (a non-bank financial services conglomerate), and investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF).



Commenting on his appointment, Mr. A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, "We are delighted to have Sarath Sathkumara come on board. He is a seasoned global emerging markets investor with over 30 years of experience in international capital markets and investing. His rich experience, illustrious background and in-depth knowledge of global markets will be an instrument in capitalizing overseas opportunities and launching investment solutions that cater to the needs of international investors. This further strengthens our overseas presence and aligns with our strategy of expanding our offshore business. Sarath will initially focus on launching ESG centered products, along with relevant solutions to cater to GIFT City and overseas clients".



In his current role with ABSLAMC's offshore arm, Sarath has joined as CIO International. Most recently, Sarath was the Managing Director/Portfolio Manager for Taiyo Pacific Partner's India engagement investing business, starting the business 10 years ago and building it ground up. Prior to that, he has worked as a Chief Investment Officer of SBI Venture Capital in Singapore. From 2002 to 2008, Sarath was a Senior Portfolio Manager with the State Street Global Advisors' Active Emerging Markets Group (AUM $12bn), focusing on Asia and MENA regions. Before that Sarath spent 7 years with Capital International in Singapore as part of Capital International's Emerging Markets team (AUM $24bn). He was instrumental in building and running Capital's India business from 1993, the year India opened for foreign investment and witnessed India's capital market transformation. Before that he was with HSBC Group for 10 years in investment and corporate banking in Dubai, San Francisco and New York.



About Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited



Established in 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, a registered trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. ABSLAMC also operates multiple alternate strategies including Portfolio Management Services, Real Estate Investments and Alternative Investment Funds. ABSLAMC is one of the leading asset managers in India, with a pan India presence across 280 plus locations and a total AUM of over Rs. 3,109 billion under its suite of mutual fund (excluding our domestic FoFs), portfolio management services, offshore and real estate offerings and 7.6 million investor folios for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.



For any media queries, please contact:

Amrita Panja

Email:



