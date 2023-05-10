Rem Cua Saobangvn is a company specializing in manufacturing, supplying, and installing various types of automatic curtains/blinds in Vietnam.

—

The automated curtain looks like a normal curtain but is equipped with an integrated motorized motor allowing users to open/close the curtains through a switch, accompanying remote or smartphone.

Fabric curtains are the most common and diverse products in material and color terms, giving customers a huge range to choose the suitable product for their space structure and style. Popular types of fabric curtains include shiny fabric curtains, double or triple-layer curtains, silk and satin curtains, and acacia fabric curtains. Each type has its unique characteristics.

Roller blinds are convenient as they can flexibly roll vertically up and down. This blind is often used to cover small window frames in a space.

Rainbow blinds are a popular choice for many customers due to their flexibility in adjusting colors and light to suit their living space. The reason why this blind is called "rainbow" is because it has many beautiful monochrome color options.

Aluminum blinds are made from high-quality aluminum material, resistant to rust and durable over time. Aluminum blind is popular with customers due to its minimalist style.

Wooden blinds at Rem Cua Saobangvn are made from spruce wood, oak wood, Vietcis wood, SB 01 to 12 or faux wood, with various brown tones. Wooden blinds bring classic and rustic beauty to the space.

Vertical blinds can be adjusted the light from left to right or rotate 180 degrees. Vertical blinds are popular for office use due to their minimalistic design and cost-effectiveness.

Rem Cua Saobangvn provides customers with a comprehensive service package, including consultation, presentation of samples, on-home size survey, installation, construction, repair, curtain washing, and a fast warranty. Rem Cua Saobangvn's motorized curtain products are imported from genuine sources and have strong pulling force and smooth operation, suitable for all curtain sizes. Depending on the product segment, the company applies a warranty policy from 12 to 36 months.

Rem Cua Saobangvn carefully selected and designed each curtain product to fit the highest customer's needs and architectural space. With an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic employee team, Rem Cua Saobangvn ensures to provide customers with a professional service experience. Rem Cua Saobangvn is a reliable unit for customers looking for high-end automated curtains/blinds solutions in Vietnam. For more information about Rem Cua Saobangvn's products, please visit https://remcuasaobang.vn

Address: 104 Street No. 14, Ward 8, Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City

Phone: (+84) 938 848 810

Website: https://remcuasaobang.vn/



