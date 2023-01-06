Admired On-air Radio Disc Jockey Veteran, DJ Doug Kramer, Partners with the Music Booking Agency Central Arkansas Entertainment

Central Arkansas Entertainment CEO, Joe Snell, has formed a winning partnership with well-known radio media talent disc jockey, Doug Kramer, to expand wedding and event music options for Arkansas and beyond.

—

Joe Snell, owner and founder of Central Arkansas Entertainment has announced that he is partnering with DJ Doug Kramer, known for his high-energy radio show. Kramer has been DJ’ing for several decades at various major radio stations, making a name for himself and spending nearly a decade at KLAZ-FM in Hot Springs, Arkansas hosting The Big Fun Radio Show. He recently won Arkansas Times’ Best of Arkansas award for Best DJ. He has even DJ’ed celebrity weddings featured in People magazine such as the wedding of Caitlin Parker and Bobby Bones, a radio and television phenom most well known for his mentor role on American Idol and winning season 27 of Dancing with the Stars.



Kramer stays busy spinning the hits everywhere from weddings to high school proms to retirement parties and everything in between. He calls his experience the Happily Ever After Party and Central Arkansas Entertainment is proud to add this package to the music side of the business. Doug Kramer has built a brand and a client review list that makes him one of the most sought-after DJs bringing a fun atmosphere to any wedding or event while creating long-lasting memories.



“This is such an exciting partnership between the two of us. We both have been in this industry a long time so watching us get to work together is pretty cool,” said Joe Snell. “To think that you can call Central Arkansas Entertainment to book the very best of the best DJs all over the state of Arkansas is a proud moment.”



“What an awesome opportunity to work with Central Arkansas Entertainment, and bring together two great brands under one banner. I am thrilled to see the future growth and opportunities this partnership will bring,” said Doug Kramer. “Happily Ever After Party will be taken to a whole new level with this partnership!”



A complete list of event DJs represented by Central Arkansas Entertainment can be found here:



http://www.centralarkansasentertainment.com/the-djs



About Central Arkansas Entertainment: Central Arkansas Entertainment is an event production company and music booking agency. CAE provides DJs, musical quartets, harpists and more, as well as event lighting, staging, photo booths, draping, and a myriad of other specialty event rentals. Joe Snell proudly leads the Central Arkansas Entertainment team as founder and owner. With a background in supply chain management and in music as a violinist, his experiences give a unique perspective to the production and event industry. What started as a one-man side job out of a 1,500 square foot home in 2006, has turned into a full-scale production team and entertainment agency with a name recognized across the southern United States.







