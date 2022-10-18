ADNEC Group and WAM announce Innovate Stage ahead of Global Media Congress

Innovate Stage will see some of the world's most interesting start-ups in technology, media and content

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, ADNEC Group and Emirates News Agency (WAM) have announced that the Innovate Stage will take place this year as part of the inaugural Global Media Congress.

The Innovate Stage will be a unique feature of the Global Media Congress where some of the world's most interesting startups in technology, media and content will showcase their products and services to the global media industry.

Taking place from November 15 to 17 2022, the Global Media Congress, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), will see an exhibition and specialised conference that focuses on the latest developments and future of the media sector. The event provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative avenues that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability, and the continued provision of solid, reliable, and highly credible content.

Attendees will get to meet with emerging start-ups with innovative products such artificial intelligence and virtual reality that they can integrate into their media organisations. There will also be opportunities to meet start-ups in the media industry, such as content providers, media support products or emerging market news sites. Start-ups have been invited to the Global Media Congress from some of the best start-up accelerators in the world.

Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), said "By participating in the Innovate Stage, attendees will learn from the world's best start-up accelerators and investors, which is an opportunity to bring the best technology to the region. As the region develops its public and private media, there is an opportunity to empower it with the best emerging technology, and to become a global leader in how new technologies, such as virtual reality provide news and entertainment to people".

"We are excited to welcome our guests to the Innovate Stage which will see new ideas that will shape the future of the media industry," he further commented.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events a subsidiary of ADNEC Group said: "ADNEC Group is proud to be showcasing so many insightful areas and features for the inaugural Global Media Congress that will befit the reputation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi. The Innovation Hub will offer the latest in innovation from high-level start-ups that are shaping the industry for future growth and will see new and exciting ideas along with the latest technologies," he further commented.

With over 150 brands specialised in the media and production industry participating, the Congress is a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies, providing an unmissable opportunity to take a great leap forward in the region's and the globe's media sector.

As part of the event's agenda, the Global Media Congress will host a conference, which is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East, under the theme "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry". The three-day conference aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry. It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East whilst engaging a global audience, driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.

To register for the Global Media Congress, visit here.