Adobe’s New Cloud Investments Empower APAC Businesses and Governments in the Digital-First Economy

Adobe Sign and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service now live in Microsoft Azure South East Asia region data center located in Singapore — helping enterprises deliver secure and seamless digital experiences

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 July 2021 - Adobe today announced new product offerings, supported by Microsoft Azure infrastructure, that help local government and commercial organizations deliver great customer and citizen experiences in the digital-first economy. Adobe Sign and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service are now generally available and hosted locally in the Microsoft Azure South East Asia region data center located in Singapore, bringing enhanced capabilities to brands in Southeast Asia (SEA), as they deliver secure and seamless end-to-end digital experiences.

"Businesses of all sizes must adopt a digital-first strategy to engage employees, customers, and suppliers to stay competitive—and Adobe is bolstering our regional investment to support our enterprise customers," said Simon Dale, Managing Director for Southeast Asia, Adobe. " With Adobe Sign and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service now hosted locally, not only are we adding capacity to support the business needs of our customers in Singapore, we are also offering an option to Singapore customers who prefer onshore hosted solutions, and extending the geographical advantage to our customers around Southeast Asia."

Adobe Sign hosted on Microsoft Azure South East Asia region data center located in Singapore

46% of APAC's regional headquarters are based in Singapore across a diverse range of industries. With Adobe Sign now hosted on Microsoft Azure South East Asia region data center located in Singapore, Adobe customers in the region can confidently offer e-signing with optimal connectivity and efficiency.

Over three quarters of APAC respondents of the 2021 Adobe Digital Insights study said they have e-signed more documents in the last six months of 2020, compared to the year before. Increasingly, employees and customers are expecting more personalized ways to connect digitally.

To that, Adobe has announced the new Live Sign in Microsoft Teams — available later this year— offering e-signing that feels like an in-person experience, with an added layer of trust and security. For example, a doctor can consult with a patient on a Teams video call about an upcoming surgical procedure while capturing their e-signature for various consent forms— all without leaving Teams. Adobe Sign is Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution, featuring over 180 million commercial active users globally, and also the first e-signature solution now available natively in the new Microsoft Teams Approvals app.

In APAC, Adobe continues to invest and partner with governments to accelerate the adoption of e-signatures. Four of the 10 Adobe Sign data centers are located in APAC and Japan today. Adobe Sign supports the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) , Aadhaar signing in India , Europe's Electronic Identification and Trust Services (eIDAS) regulation, and is authorized in the United States as Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Tailored —now pursuing FedRAMP Moderate status .

Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service in Singapore

Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, part of Adobe Experience Cloud , is the industry's most advanced cloud-native customer experience management (CXM) solution that integrates scalable, secure and agile content management (CMS), digital asset management (DAM), as well as customer communications (CCM) applications. Additionally, Adobe Experience Manager Forms now integrates with Adobe Sign to enable e-signature workflows in adaptive forms, automating form filling and the collection of e-signatures, further simplifying last-mile transactions with end-users.

Brands can onboard the application in minutes and go live with dynamic and personalized content and experiences in just a few weeks, not months as is industry standard today. Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, now available in Singapore, offers advanced digital tools that are simple and flexible to use—supercharging organizations' abilities to create, manage and deliver more campaigns, digital assets and experiences at record speed.

"Adobe and Microsoft have always shared a vision to help our local customers embrace tech intensity and execute digital experiences at scale and make faster decisions as they take action on digital insights," said Kevin Wo, Managing Director, Microsoft Singapore. "As businesses reimagine the future, we continue to work closely with strategic partners like Adobe to create trusted integrated solutions that deliver on our customers' needs across all Microsoft cloud platforms."

