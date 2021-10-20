Adrian Cheng And Carine Roitfeld Together Announce Savoir-faire: The Mastery Of Craft In Fashion, Asia's First Multi-brands Exhibition

With celebrations in Hong Kong and Paris, the exhibition will present an extraordinary journey of fashion and craftmanship to the public

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion, an exhibition opening at K11 Art & Cultural Centre in Hong Kong's Victoria Dockside on December 13, will showcase the beauty and importance of preservation of craft from some of the most legendary houses and designers around the world. Presenting a highly curated collection of works of fashion and artisanship and born out of a mutual dedication to preserving craftsmanship, Savoir-Faire is the latest installment of an ongoing collaboration between Adrian Cheng and Carine Roitfeld. With works of haute couture and prêt-à-porter on display, Savoir Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion will also highlight pieces of the next generation and rare artifacts from the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation.

Organized thematically and featuring a carefully curated selection by world-renowned fashion stylist and editor, Carine Roitfeld, the captivating exhibition will feature rare and masterful works from renowned design houses that include Balenciaga, Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Iris van Herpen, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, and Valentino, and avant-garde designers such as Richard Quinn and Tom Van der Borght, along with one-of-a-kind pieces from Roitfeld's private collection. Designed to be both visually and physically immersive, the exhibition will take its audience on a visual journey into the fantastical pages of Roitfeld's iconic fashion editorials.

"Through the understanding of craftsmanship—the transmission of tradition, ideas, and techniques between societies and culture—fashion has been creating deeply collaborative relationships of connection and exchange," said Adrian Cheng, the cultural entrepreneur and Founder of K11 Craft & Guild Foundation. "I am thrilled to be working with Carine to bring forth a potent illustration of the power in craft and artisanship so we may also collectively celebrate its innovation for the future. Together, we bring this unprecedented exhibition to Asia for the first time to rejuvenate the cultural landscape of Hong Kong."

"Throughout history, editors have used the pages of magazines as a canvas to bring to life fashion's most extraordinary ideas and creations," said Carine Roitfeld, curator of Savoir-Faire. "By harnessing an editorial approach to the storytelling and visual journey, this exhibition will showcase some of the most exemplary cases of craft in a way that, we hope, motivates a deep appreciation for the history and heart of fashion among the next generation. These young visitors are inspiring the future of our industry, and I hope that our work serves to spark their imagination, creativity, and commitment to keeping fashion's most significant techniques alive."

The exhibition's debut will be a global affair as Cheng and Roitfeld host two thoughtfully tailored celebrations from their home cities. On December 10, Roitfeld will host close friends and designers supporting the exhibition for an intimate reception at the historic Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel in Paris. Simultaneously, Cheng will host a special opening event, titled 'K11 NIGHT,' on Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Dockside promenade. Connected via a virtual live stream, Cheng and Roitfeld will unify leading creatives from around the world for a cross-continent toast to craftsmanship, cultural exchange, and the official commencement of the exhibition. A charity auction will also be held at the opening event in Hong Kong. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to UNESCO and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation to conserve and rejuvenate fast-disappearing craftsmanship.

The exhibition is a continuation of the ongoing partnership between Cheng and Roitfeld. Together, they launched K11 Original Masters last year, a three-part webinar series that brings forth leaders of modern artistry to showcase renowned century-old artisanship in a first-of-its-kind digital program designed for the social media era. The first two episodes featured conversations that Cheng and Roitfeld had with leaders from Chanel and Dior. The final installment will launch in November.

Produced by CR Studios, Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion opens on December 13, 2021, and will be on view until February 14, 2022, at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre, located at K11 MUSEA. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover bespoke pieces and rare offerings that highlight legendary couture craftsmanship while getting the chance to observe, first-hand, the dedication and hours of input that each Maison requires each piece to carry on the time-honored heritage.

More information can be found on the exhibition's website: www.k11musea.com/happenings.

The designer and couture houses participating in the exhibition includes Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Celine, Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Iris van Herpen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Matty Bovan, Mugler, Oscar de la Renta, Paco Rabanne, Richard Quinn, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Tom Van Der Borght, Valentino, Versace, and Viktor & Rolf.

About Carine Roitfeld

Carine Roitfeld is the founder and Director of CR, a media company founded in 2011 and now run by CEO Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld. Carine Roitfeld has transcended the boundaries of culture and style over the past three decades to build an ever-expanding global brand. The debut of Carine Roitfeld Parfums marks the first line of CR-designed luxury products and signifies a monumental new chapter for the fashion visionary and her ever-expanding global brand.

About Adrian Cheng

Adrian Cheng is the CEO of New World Development. In 2008, Adrian founded K11 Group, a unique concept brand that encompasses a portfolio of innovative companies including retail, luxury residences and working spaces. Adrian Cheng is a renowned entrepreneur and change-maker who believes in the power of creativity, culture and innovation to enrich daily life across businesses and local communities.

His unique understanding of the new global consumer enables him to build communities responsibly around this philosophy and his ventures and businesses have a transformative, educational and lasting impact on the consumer experience.

About K11 Craft & Guild Foundation

Founded by Adrian Cheng, K11 Craft & Guild Foundation (KCG) is a registered charity of arts and culture in Hong Kong since 2019.

KCG is Asia's first and unique creative platform for cultural contemplation focusing on conserving and preserving Chinese traditional craftsmanship. By identifying fast-disappearing crafts, building research initiatives related to Hong Kong and Greater China and engaging the public, the foundation provides opportunities for learning and exchange of ideas about challenges and resolutions on the future development of contemporary craftsmanship and international significance, aiming at rejuvenating the endangered artistry and creating social impact.

About K11 Group

K11 Group was founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The unique concept brand combines art and commerce in commercial and residential real estate, and a growing portfolio of brands across different sectors in Greater China and around the world.

A destination 10 years in the making, K11 MUSEA, K11 Group's most ambitious Cultural-Retail development, opened its doors in August 2019. Reinvigorating Hong Kong's waterfront, Cheng's vision is to make K11 MUSEA the Silicon Valley of Culture that will facilitate a broader discussion on the interconnectedness of creativity, culture and innovation.

In addition to its flagship K11 Art Malls, K11 Group also operates K11 ATELIER, a network of office buildings for the next-generation workforce; luxury residences for worldly travelers K11 ARTUS; open education platform K11 KULTURE ACADEMY; consulting and market research institution K11 Future Taskforce; K11 Art Foundation, Hong Kong's not-for-profit to incubate Chinese artists and curators; K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, a foundation that is dedicated to preserving traditional Chinese crafts and bringing them into the future. K11 Group is based in Hong Kong and has operations in Greater China, as well as investments in Europe and the US. Through K11 Group, Cheng's stated aim is to enrich new consumers' daily lives through the power of creativity, culture and innovation. This work will create a new global identity for Chinese millennials as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop. In 5 years, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 40 projects (GFA 2.8million sq. m.) in 10 cities across Greater China. K11 was honored by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in 2019 for its disruptive retail model.

About CR Studio

CR Studio is a creative content house founded by Carine Roitfeld, tailoring a new era of multi-faceted image makers across fashion, art, and film and offering end-to-end campaign and content production. Helmed by Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, CR Studio offers a network of trusted creatives performing a range of services, from full-service production to styling and casting. The result is a tailored 360° approach to content creation.