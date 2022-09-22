Adrian Cheng Receives Honorary University Fellowship from HKU for Outstanding Social Impact and Innovation

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrian Cheng, CEO, New World Development receives Honorary University Fellowship from the University of Hong Kong, in recognition for his contributions to Hong Kong, Greater China, the international art world, and academia.

"It is a real honour to be made a Hong Kong University Honorary Fellow today alongside some of the most distinguished individuals," said Cheng. "People nowadays are increasingly social and environmental conscious. They want to see a change in the community and we are here to make it happen."

In recent years, Adrian has been transforming the Company into the first listed company in Hong Kong to incorporate "Creating Shared Value" into its core strategy. This strategy asserts that commercial enterprises have an obligation to take care of other stakeholders in the community for the mutual benefit of corporations and society.

He founded "New World Build for Good", a not-for-profit social housing enterprise aimed at exploring innovative social housing models for Hong Kong citizens across the economic spectrum. He also founded Hong Kong's first large-scale crowd-donation platform "Share for Good", matching donors with the urgent needs of local communities online and facilitating efficient delivery of supplies to all those in need during the COVID pandemic.

In 2020, Dr Cheng announced that New World Development would take on the conservation of the State Theatre. This Grade 1-listed historic building, with some 70 years of history and cultural significance, was a hub for East-meets-West cultural exchange. Working with a local and international team of experts, including some from HKU, his goal was to revitalise the much-loved building, which had sadly fallen into disrepair, preserve its heritage and restore it to its original glory and glamour.

In 2008, Dr Cheng created the K11 brand, a museum-retail complex intertwining art, culture and commerce. In recent years, he has been dedicated to building the "Silicon Valley of Culture" in Greater China, a business and cultural ecosystem that fosters creativity and innovation, nurtures arts talents, and facilitates the networking of young designers and cultural entrepreneurs.