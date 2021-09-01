ADVANCE.AI appoints industry veteran as Chief Commercial Officer to lead international expansion

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVANCE.AI , a Singapore-based artificial intelligence (AI) and big data company that provides digital identity verification, enterprise fraud and risk management solutions, has appointed Singaporean industry veteran Lim Teng Sherng as Chief Commercial Officer to lead the international expansion of its commercial business.



Lim has over 25 years of experience in risk and compliance, cybersecurity, systems integration, business infrastructure and enterprise applications. His experience spans across multiple industries, from financial services to telecommunications, manufacturing and healthcare. Prior to ADVANCE.AI, Lim was Vice President, Asia Pacific, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, at ThreatMetrix. Before that, he held senior management and leadership roles at CA Technologies, IBM, BT Security, Deloitte Consulting and Oracle.

Lim, Chief Commercial Officer of ADVANCE.AI, said: "I'm joining ADVANCE.AI at a time when many enterprises globally are accelerating their digital transformation plans post Covid19. These enterprises need a technology partner that can help them thrive and future-proof their business in the post-pandemic era. ADVANCE.AI's one-stop digital identity verification (DIV) platform , which unifies our best-in-class digital identity, enterprise fraud and risk management solutions, can be configured, tailored and deployed across a wide range of industries and regions and I'm very excited to lead the internationalisation of our business."



Dong Shou, CEO of ADVANCE.AI, said: "Teng Sherng brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge and industry networks that will help expand ADVANCE.AI's partnership and commercial opportunities as we embark on the next stage of growth. His immediate focus will be to deepen and widen our enterprise client base in digital financial services and commerce across our core markets in South and Southeast Asia, before exploring international partnership opportunities covering but not limited to the above-mentioned sectors."



Founded in 2016, ADVANCE.AI provides digital identity verification, enterprise fraud and risk management as well as process automation solutions for over 1,000 clients across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and mainland China. The company's clients include Standard Chartered Bank, Generali Group, Bank CIMB Niaga, Home Credit, Shopee and GoTo group. In the past 12 months, ADVANCE.AI was ranked number 5 on LinkedIn's Top 10 Start-ups in Singapore , awarded "Best International Fintech" at India's Fintech Awards and listed in the "Next Global Tech 50: Artificial Intelligence" shortlist by global investment research firm Equal Ocean. Last month, it was named a member of the global Fintech Power 50 list .

A media kit with Teng Sherng's bio profile is available here .

About ADVANCE.AI

ADVANCE.AI is a leading AI and big data company in Asia, helping to solve digital transformation, fraud prevention and process automation for enterprise clients. Started in 2016, the Singapore-headquartered company is a leader in Artificial Intelligence, risk management and digital lending solutions. It currently partners over 1,000 enterprise clients across Southeast Asia and India in banking, financial services, fintech, payment, retail and e-commerce. ADVANCE.AI is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C AI-driven technology company in Asia-Pacific, with operations across Southeast Asia, India and China. It was ranked No. 5 on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List in Singapore.

Related Links :

https://advance.ai