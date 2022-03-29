ADVANCE.AI enhances its One-Stop Platform to better serve their clients in digital transformation journey

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVANCE.AI, a leading AI company specialising in digital identity verification, risk management and process automation, announced the enhancement of its One-Stop Platform, which now supports multi-device user journeys, multi-language compatibility, enhanced AML screening tools, and Single Customer View via API and SDK.

ADVANCE.AI's One-Stop Platform was created to meet their clients and partners' needs to improve the current digital transformation process which is complex, slow and fragmented. The One-Stop Platform combines 200+ data sources to power real-time response and detection, with no-code orchestration capabilities that allows enterprises to design their workflows. The end result is less complexity, lower friction and cost optimisation while improving customer experience and time to market. This allows ADVANCE.AI to be the trusted, one-stop partner to support clients' digital transformation journey.

Founded in 2016, ADVANCE.AI currently serves over 700 enterprise clients in the banking, financial services, fintech, payments, retail, and e-commerce sectors across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Greater China. Key clients include Standard Chartered, Bank Jago, Bukalapak, CIBI Philippines, Shopee and Indonesia's GoTo group. Last September, ADVANCE.AI's parent company Advance Intelligence Group closed a USD400M+ Series D round financing from an investor consortium led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus. With a valuation of over USD2 billion, the Group is now one of the largest independent technology startups based in Singapore.

Lim Teng Sherng, Chief Commercial Officer of ADVANCE.AI, said: "Enterprises need to pivot and digitalise especially with an increasingly digital world. To help organisations with this, we have developed our One-Stop Platform as a holistic solution to meet our clients' various needs, from digital identity verification in eKYC and KYB to alternative credit, fraud prevention and more. We aim to be the one partner that will journey with our clients through their digital transformation and make this a smooth journey."

ADVANCE.AI's One-Stop Platform media kit is available here.

About ADVANCE.AI

ADVANCE.AI is a leading AI company that provides digital transformation, fraud prevention, and process automation solutions for enterprise clients. A leader in Artificial Intelligence, risk management and digital lending solutions, it currently partners over 700+ enterprise clients across banking, financial services, fintech, payment, retail and e-commerce sectors. ADVANCE.AI is part of Advance Intelligence Group, one of the largest independent technology startups based in Singapore. Founded in 2016, the Group has presence across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Greater China. The Group is backed by top tier investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Warburg Pincus, Northstar, Vision Plus Capital, Gaorong Capital, Pavilion Capital, GSR Ventures and Singapore-based global investor EDBI.