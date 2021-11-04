Advanced Energy’s 48 V Open Rack Power Shelf Brings Energy Savings, Interoperability and Enhanced Reliability to Data Centers

Hot swappable, AC redundant 2U power supply with ATS delivers up to 30 kW at 97% efficiency

DENVER, COLORADO - Media OutReach - 4 November 2021 - Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today introduced a high-density, high-efficiency 48 V, 30 kW dual-feed Open Rack version 3 (ORv3) power shelf that minimizes the power consumption and improves the reliability of compute and storage applications in hyperscale and enterprise data centers.













Featuring power supplies with demonstrated efficiency of 97%, Advanced Energy's new Artesyn 2U shelf incorporates a hot swappable controller and can accommodate up to twelve 48 V, 3 kW open rack rectifiers with power up to 30 kW. These rectifiers include an embedded automatic transfer switch (ATS) capability that switches input to a secondary AC source on detection of primary AC power loss without any interruption to output voltage.





"Minimizing power consumption and driving down costs are key challenges for data center operators as they look to meet the increased power demands of the latest high-performance processors," said Harry Soin, senior director of technical marketing for hyperscale data centers at Advanced Energy. "Evolving rack power from 12 V to 48 V architectures reduces conduction losses by a factor of 16, while open systems compliance ensures interoperability and reduced total system costs. Advanced Energy's Open Rack power shelf and rectifiers directly address these requirements while adding ATS technology to ensure optimal availability."

Advanced Energy's ORv3 30 kW power shelf is compatible with star, delta and single-phase input configurations and includes a hot-pluggable, DMTF Redfish® -compatible Shelf Controller for simple, secure monitoring and control over Ethernet. Its 48 V, 3 kW rectifiers are highline single-phase AC-DC power supplies that convert input voltages of between 200 Vac and 277 Vac into 48 V output. A narrow output voltage band eliminates oversize design and enables a 4:1 ratio DC-DC conversion for downstream 12 V loads.

Both the power shelf and the rectifiers are fully compliant with EN61000-4-5 and EN55035 EMC standards and IEC/UL/EN62368 safety standards.

For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit www.artesyn.com/open-rack-power-shelf

The power shelf will be showcased at AE's booth C22 at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit 2021, which takes place November 9-10 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.





About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com .

DMTF Redfish® is a registered trademark of Distributed Management Task Force Corp., Portland, OR.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

#AdvancedEnergy