Advancing Digital Tools, Nu Skin Empowers Entrepreneurs to Reach New Customers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people connect and share online, social eCommerce is fast becoming a popular way for customers to recommend and shop for their favorite products. In an increasingly digital world, Nu Skin, a global leader in innovative beauty and wellness products powered by its dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, is empowering entrepreneurs around the world to sell products and services using their mobile devices and reach new customers with innovative digital tools.

Nu Skin has helped entrepreneurs chase their dreams since 1984 — an achievement that has earned the company an induction into the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards' Hall of Fame in the Inspirational Brand category. As a direct selling company, Nu Skin first started with Sales Leaders sharing and recommending the company's next-generation beauty and wellness products face-to-face with customers. Today, with the abundance of social media platforms available, Nu Skin is helping Sales Leaders become modern entrepreneurs by allowing them to connect with customers using its latest digital platform, VERA, and other tools like My Site and Product Offer.



Nu Skin Empowers Entrepreneurs with Digital Tools

"As we build on our world-class beauty and wellness products that are delivered through our affiliate opportunity platform, we are committed to providing our affiliates with the support and tools needed to maximize customer engagement and elevate the product experience. Digital tools like VERA and My Site will make it easier for affiliates to utilize the power of their personal brands and relationships to provide authentic product recommendations and personalized customer engagement via social media," said Ryan Napierski, President & CEO-elect.

Advanced consultations at your fingertips

A first-of-its-kind skin consultation tool, VERA helps Nu Skin Sales Leaders recommend a tailored skincare regimen based on their customers' requirements. Using data-driven insights into an individual's lifestyle, it captures their photo using AI to analyze skin concerns. An intelligent algorithm then uses the information to help customers understand their skin needs better so as to identify the right products for them. Click here to discover more about VERA.



Advancing Digital Tools, Nu Skin Empowers Entrepreneurs to Reach New Customers

Nu Skin also harnesses digital features like My Site and Product Offer to help Sales Leaders connect with customers and influence people with their expertise. With a customizable Nu Skin branded page, Sales Leaders can use My Site to promote their favorite product recommendations and simultaneously build their personal branding. Moreover, the Product Offer feature help Sales Leaders promote products to audiences on social media, then DM a link to those items for seamless express shopping.

"We are constantly imagining new solutions to help Sales Leaders transform more lives through Nu Skin products, and drive innovation in the beauty and wellness industry. Nu Skin will continue developing digital platforms and virtual innovations to help entrepreneurs reach new customers, while cementing the sustainability of our brand," said Dr Vicky Pakapun Leevutinun, President Southeast Asia & Pacific.

Experience a virtual Nu Skin world with SEA L!VE Digital

A great way to experience a virtual Nu Skin world is to join its upcoming SEA L!VE Digital event. The two-part event features a Virtual Expo from August 5-8, where aspiring entrepreneurs can discover Nu Skin's digital tools, learn about the products and company, and win prizes. Nu Skin will also host its main business session and recognition events from August 6-7, where participants can hear about Nu Skin's upcoming plans to digitalize and transform its business directly from the management team, hear from the Founders, discover the latest products from Nu Skin's scientists, and learn how top Sales Leaders built their Nu Skin business by creating a strong social presence.

To participate, please visit the official SEA L!VE Digital website and save this event to your calendar.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.