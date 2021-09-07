Advans Group selects Tagit to Digitize Customer Experience in Microfinance

Roll-out of Mobeix™ Retail Banking in eight markets

To be deployed on AWS Cloud and delivered Software-as-a-Service Product

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advans, a microfinance group operating in Africa and Asia, has chosen Tagit, a leading digital banking solutions provider, to implement Mobeix™ Retail Banking in its eight regional markets. Powered by Tagit, Advans mobile app will fulfil the expectations of their clients by providing digital financial services for their daily operations, increasing financial inclusion and delivering a superior customer experience. Advans is a leading international microfinance group with over 1mn clients and a presence in 9 markets. Advans aims to foster financial inclusion by providing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other underserved populations with loans, deposits, current & savings accounts, and other financial services.

With this partnership, Advans will accelerate its impact and reach out to more clients in its markets through its ability to provide client-centric digital financial services to its clients sustainably and responsibly.

Advans mobile app is part of Advans' global innovation and digital transformation program. The Group will progressively digitize its processes and solutions, and a cutting-edge mobile app will play a key role in Advans' customer service strategy, offering a broad range of products and services to increase client satisfaction and retention.

Grégoire Danel-Fédou, Chief Operations Officer and Deputy CEO of Advans Group, says: "Our future mobile app will make the everyday lives of our clients easier, ensuring they can access Advans products and services anytime and anywhere. With Tagit, we can scale our services on-demand on a secure and robust platform, giving us the freedom to focus on our customers' needs which will help accelerate digital transformation in our markets."

Sandeep Bagaria, CEO of Tagit, said, "We are delighted to partner with Advans on this initiative and bring best-in-class financial services to these underserved populations. We aim to deliver outstanding user experience (UX) and innovative solutions built on a secure and scalable digital engagement technology platform. Advans has a clear digital roadmap for their customers, and we are best positioned with Mobeix to help them achieve it."

Key highlights:

Advans mobile app will drive financial inclusion through customer engagement, multi-equipment, and acquisition at a lower operational cost; leveraging technologies to streamline processes

With simplified UX for each customer journey, Advans mobile app will help clients manage their finances and access Advans services, including digital loans and deposit and saving accounts

The mobile app will be a valuable addition to Advans existing omnichannel set-up, including branches, field tellers, third party agents, partnerships with mobile money operators, USSD menus, etc.

The solution will be hosted on AWS Cloud and deployed as a SaaS product

Tagit is currently the partner of choice for several banks in Asia, the Middle East and Africa for their omnichannel digital banking needs.

About Tagit

Tagit is an award-winning omnichannel digital banking solutions provider. It is headquartered in Singapore with a strong track record in developing and deploying digital solutions for leading banks across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Tagit partners with clients in their digital transformation journey, delivering best-in-class user experience (UX), innovative solutions and functional robustness built on a secure and scalable digital banking platform.

Tagit's Digital Banking Platform, Mobeix™, provides clients with a robust omnichannel platform that seamlessly and securely integrates with their systems. It provides business services across multiple channels, including mobile, web, wearables and voice. Mobeix™ is a highly secure, scalable platform that can meet the needs of the most demanding enterprises, and it is PA-DSS certified v2.0.

Founded in 2004, the Company has offices in India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

To know more about us, please visit - www.tagitmobile.com

About Advans

Advans mission is to provide client-centric financial services to small businesses and under-served populations in a sustainable and responsible manner. The Advans Group currently operates in nine countries in Africa and Asia. As at end December 2020, the Group served over one million clients and employed more than 7,500 staff, with a Gross Loan Portfolio of over 1 billion euros and a total of 670 million euros in savings deposits. Headquartered in Luxembourg with its support services in Paris, the Group's shareholders are EIB, KfW, FMO, CDC Group plc, FISEA (AFD Group), IFC and Advans Invest. For more information, please visit www.advansgroup.com.

