Advanta Health Partners with ROOK to Expand Biomarker Insights and Data-Driven Capabilities within ActiveFit+ Platform

ROOK's capabilities provide enhanced personalization for organizations and their people, connecting digital health platforms like ActiveFit+ with more meaningful, ready-to-use health data and insights from wearables and other health data sources.

In the past year, Advanta Health has announced several technology integration partnerships, including movr, a leading movement health company, Life Time, and now ROOK. According to Courtenay Higgins, President, and Co-Founder of Advanta Health, the focus in 2023 has been on finding new ways to build ActiveFit+ into a world-class ecosystem that makes wellbeing more accessible for companies seeking an affordable, flexible, and impactful wellness engagement platform for their people.

This partnership aligns with the increased market demand from organizations looking for data-centric wellness solutions. ROOK's integration will empower Advanta's partners with more meaningful health metrics and recommendations through a single API that integrates, processes, and embeds data from hundreds of wearables. Biomarker insights from ROOK can help assess the effectiveness of workouts, dietary choices, sleep, and other lifestyle factors. Coupled with the movement, mental health, and exercise capabilities of ActiveFit+, these insights will enable organizations to drive more engagement in healthy activities through technology that people already own and use.

According to Marco Benitez, CEO of ROOK, working alongside Courtenay and the Advanta team has been a pleasure, and this partnership represents the embodiment of their firm belief in the importance of collaboration to effect meaningful change when it comes to health.

Advanta recently received the Validation Institute Outcomes Validation for its industry-leading member engagement with ActiveFit+, and the company continues to expand and enhance its wellness incentivization offering, enabling organizations of all sizes to better encourage, track, and reward their people in their pursuit of health.

Advanta Health simplifies health and wellness incentivization, supporting 3,000-plus employer groups and being pre-approved by Sourcewell to provide access to wellness incentive and engagement solutions to its 55,000+ member organizations.

To learn more about Advanta's flexible, affordable, and inclusive ActiveFit+ wellness programs for organizations, please visit www.advantahealth.com.

About Advanta Health Solutions:

Advanta Health Solutions, Inc. is a health technology company bringing agility and flexibility to the wellness incentive industry. Its ActiveFit+ programs incentivize physical and mental fitness activities to increase worker productivity, support mental well-being, and reduce absenteeism and rising healthcare costs. Interested in learning more about launching a comprehensive and affordable wellness program for an organization? Visit www.advantahealth.com to learn more.

About ROOK:

ROOK is a B2B company on a mission to unlock a healthier world. ROOK's API integrates and embeds health metrics from wearables into existing apps and software and generates data-driven recommendations. By aggregating and transforming health data in this process, they minimize the resources and analysis required for customers to access actionable insights and tap into unseen opportunities. For more information, visit https://tryrook.io/



