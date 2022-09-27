Advent Announces Corporate Name Change to Advaxia

POMEZIA, Italy, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Advaxia. The new name reflects the company's evolution, strategic growth and expanding commitment to global human health, including its expertise in vaccine development and manufacturing.

The company also announced the launch of its new website www.advaxia.com. The new site showcases Advaxia's transformed corporate branding and provides detailed content on the company's integrated contract development, manufacturing, and testing capabilities for viral vaccines.

Dr Piero Di Lorenzo, President and CEO of Advaxia and IRBM, said:

"Our new identity and corporate name, Advaxia, better represents our strategic focus. We are committed to advancing science through the development and manufacturing of high-quality vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases and gene therapy, and this commitment is accelerating the growth of our organisation."

"Advaxia has been recognised as a leader in the production of adenovirus vaccines for over a decade and has successfully developed and manufactured clinical trial materials for numerous clients, including COVID-19 vaccine candidates. To support further growth, by the end of 2022, the company plans to complete the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities, including a high-speed fill & finish line."

About Advaxia

Advaxia, a wholly owned subsidiary of IRBM, is dedicated to the development and production of clinical lots of recombinant adenoviruses to support clinical trials for vaccine and gene therapy applications in compliance with EMA, FDA and MHRA regulations. The Advaxia team has built an outstanding track record in the production of clinical lots for many infectious diseases, including Ebola and HIV, and supported the global effort to expedite the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine.

IRBM is an innovative contract research organisation working across all aspects of drug discovery and early development, supporting the pharmaceutical, biotech, non-profit and academic sectors to accelerate the development of novel medicines and vaccines. For more information, please visit www.irbm.com.



For further information, images and interview opportunities, please contact:

Patrick DePalma

VP, Global Business Development & Marketing

Tel: +39 (0)691093769

Email: media@advaxia.com

For the full press release, click here.

