Advertisement services platform Dragonfly Advertising Group has increased by 300% in transaction volume, expected to exceed 10 billion in 2030

On June 29th, official reports from Dragonfly Advertising Group Inc (hereafter referred to as DAG) revealed that DAG's transaction volume has burgeoned to an astonishing 900 million, perilously close to the monumental one billion mark - a leap of 300% compared to the preceding year. Since DAG's inception in 2020, revenue figures have been perpetually escalating; the first year witnessed a transaction volume of 100 million, and the subsequent year saw this figure balloon to 300 million. With the prevailing momentum of the platform's expansion, DAG plans to accelerate its market expansion. The management team envisages breaking the hundred-billion transaction mark by 2030.

The epoch of streaming media advertisements has undeniably arrived, heralding promising opportunities for DAG's evolution. According to internal analytics of DAG, the global digital advertising market ascended to $683.7 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a minimum growth to a staggering $3 trillion by 2030, reflecting an annual compound growth rate of 34.6%. Amid this global market positivity, DAG's business expansion aligns harmoniously with the trajectory, making it feasible for DAG to surpass the hundred-billion transaction benchmark by 2030.

Brand owners and advertising media are increasingly attuned to the alluring promise of the digital advertising frontier, a development which has conferred upon DAG the financial support of numerous corporations within the Global Fortune 500. Further endorsement has been garnered from renowned institutions domestically and abroad. As a result of the inaugural customer influx facilitated by DAG – a figure that has doubled year-over-year – related collaborators have elected to triple their advertising expenditure on the DAG platform in the subsequent quarter. This has undoubtedly bolstered confidence in the platform's robust advertising efficacy.

The confidence of entrepreneurs and investors in DAG is witnessing a steady ascension. By acting as a nexus between a broad base of advertisers and media consumers, DAG aids businesses in inventory depletion and brand establishment, while concurrently ensuring that users procure high-quality content and yield profits. This drives an influx of massive traffic and creates high value for the market. The genesis of DAG embodies the paradigm of mutual prosperity; and by astutely capitalizing on this trend of the times, DAG foresees ample room for growth in the future.

Far from being a mere traffic peddler to advertisers, DAG proffers a holistic marketing landscape, enhancing efficiency while ensuring optimal client acquisition. The platform offers advertisers over thirty intelligent efficiency-improvement tools, and provides solutions in three critical areas: creative production, user matching, and conversion guarantees. By ensuring effective customer acquisition, DAG has been chosen by over five million users and advertisers worldwide, garnering widespread recognition and dissemination amongst industry peers, society, and the media.

DAG's prominence in the market is unequivocal, and there is eager anticipation for its journey of distinguished development and record of innovation. In accelerating its global expansion strategy, DAG expects to establish branches in over twenty countries by 2024, and aspires to have a presence in over eighty countries by the end of 2024. In doing so, DAG will provide superior services to the people of these nations and allow them to reap the dividends brought by advertising traffic.

