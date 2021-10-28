Advertising and Public Relations Firm, Parrot Media, lunches in Africa

Founded and made up of advertising and PR professionals, Parrot Media Consultants launches in Africa in a bid to help brands from the continent gain global visibility.

Parrot Media, a cutting-edge public relations, advertising, and reputation management company, today announced it has launched in Africa, primarily working out of Nigeria and Kenya. The company appointed Victoria Peters as its operations manager continent-wide, banking on her international relations and advertising experience for the senior role.

Speaking on the launch, the company’s CEO, Godspower Oboido said “We are quite thrilled about it. We are excited to tell the stories of thoughtful brands from the continent.” Parrot Media helps brands gain global publicity, brand awareness, brand recognition, and consumer interest by publishing professionally written articles and press releases on the world’s leading news sites which boast millions of visits every month. “Our approach is simple; we are merging passionate storytelling with aggressive publicity to drive optimum media results for our clients,’ Mr. Oboido stated.

Parrot Media helps companies reach a wide range of global audiences in about 150 countries and over 30 languages. Getting news released through Parrot Media is straightforward. First, clients select a preferred package on the PR firm’s website, and based on the package selected, the client submits their press release or a team of professional writers at Parrot Media will craft a well-written piece which will then go through an approval round. Once approved, the story is then distributed to Parrot Media’s comprehensive network of partner news agencies, online news sites, and widespread proprietary distributions.

The company believes that today’s brands and businesses, no matter their size or location, need more than just traditional marketing to reach the public; but must use strategic communication to curate their image and perception in other for them to enhance their brand identity, build their credibility and effective competitiveness. “In times gone by, companies relied solely on press releases to disseminate important information to the public. It’s still the same way today, in fact, it’s now more effective than ever due to mass media and the speed at which information now travels.” Mr. Oboido said.

For Ms. Peters, she is elated about elevating the stories of disruptive start-ups, innovative brands, and companies doing the most, both corporately and socially across the continent. “No doubt, the African startup ecosystem is going through an exciting period,” she said. “We want to build the right relationships across the continent and partner with the right companies and individuals that share our values of purposeful vision and innovation” She further added. Parrot Media has already gained a significant number of clients across the continent, from tech start-ups to travel and hospitality agencies, finance companies, musicians, etc. adding to the firm’s motley of global clientele.

Founded and made up of authors, professional film actors, advertising, and public relations professionals, Parrot Media currently has a presence in North America, Europe, and Africa.

