ADX Labs donates $100,000 to advance COVID-19 vaccine research

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is accelerating the development of candidate vaccines against COVID-19 with the financial support of Minneapolis-based technology company ADX Labs, Inc.



MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADX Labs, Inc. has donated $100,000 to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to speed the development of COVID-19 vaccines. The donation was made by ADX Labs’ charitable arm, the ADX Foundation.

CEPI, which the journal Nature called “by far the largest vaccine development initiative ever against viruses that are potential epidemic threats,"has moved quickly to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, CEPI has funded a diverse portfolio of nine vaccine candidates against COVID-19, with the ambition of developing a safe, effective and globally accessible vaccine within a 12-18-month timeframe. To increase their chances of success, CEPI has also recently opened a new funding opportunity focusing on additional vaccine candidates that have the potential to be developed rapidly and manufactured globally at scale.

Steven M. Renner, founder and CEO of ADX Labs and chairman of the ADX Foundation said, “ADX is committed to making a difference throughout the world through the power of technology. In CEPI we have found a like-minded organization built on innovation and dedicated to preparedness. CEPI’s new Call for Proposals to accelerate vaccine candidates against COVID-19 is a highly promising initiative, and ADX Labs is proud to help CEPI’s vaccine development partners increase their chances of success.”

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, said, “We are incredibly grateful for ADX Labs’ donation to expedite our work to develop an effective vaccine against COVID-19. This global pandemic has resulted in a devastating loss of lives, while also fracturing societies and shutting down economies. Investment in vaccines and other scientific innovations now is crucial to give us the best possible chance of ending this pandemic. We are therefore delighted to welcome ADX to the coalition.”

Mr. Renner concluded, “ADX Labs has a proven track record of backing technologies that improve people’s lives across the world. Since 2013 our ADX Foundation has invested in children and communities, and social justice. Today, supporting CEPI’s search for a COVID-19 vaccine and manufacturing an effective vaccine at scale is the best way that we can help.”

About ADX Labs, Inc.

ADX Labs, Inc. (ADX) is a technology company focused on providing a range of innovative products and services for individuals, home-based businesses, and the small to medium enterprise market. ADX independently funds the ADX Foundation, a registered non-profit philanthropic organization which has invested in children, communities, and social justice since 2013. Learn more at http://adxlabs.com

About Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

CEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organizations to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics. Before COVID-19, CEPI’s priority diseases included Ebola, Lassa, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Nipah, Rift Valley Fever, Chikungunya and unknown pathogens (Disease X). Learn more at http://cepi.net

