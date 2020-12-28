AECOM facilitates the commissioning of the Tuen Mun - Chek Lap Kok Link in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, facilitated the commissioning of the Tuen Mun - Chek Lap Kok Link (TM-CLKL) in Hong Kong on December 27, 2020. This represents the culmination of work conducted by AECOM on the project, since the commencement in 2011 of its consultancy to provide engineering design services.

"We are proud to have brought the breadth of our skills to bear on this complex project, including our world leading expertise in tunnel design, bridge engineering, land reclamation and others, much of which is resident in our Hong Kong practice," said Ian Chung, AECOM's regional chief executive for Asia.

TM-CLKL is a key element in Hong Kong's intermodal, intra-regional and international transport hub. It connects Tuen Mun, the western part of Hong Kong's New Territories, to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Hong Kong International Airport via Hong Kong Port.

The highway comprises a 9.7km long, dual two-lane highway, of which 3.5km are viaducts over land and sea, and a subsea tunnel of 5km in length. The bridge system includes long-span concrete box girders with sculptured piers mimicking seagull shape. The tunnel holds the record in Hong Kong for being the largest dimension (17.6m in exterior width for the northbound tunnel section at Tuen Mun end), longest (5km) and deepest (over 5 bars of water head) under the sea using the tunnel boring machine (TBM) construction method, for which the world's biggest TBM (17.6m in diameter) was deployed. The TM-CLKL also is the first project to use the mini-TBM for cross passage construction.

"It was important to AECOM and project stakeholders that the subsea tunnel was constructed using the most environmentally sustainable method of TBM which avoided excavating and hence necessary dumping and treatment of 11 million cubic meters of marine sediments. Furthermore, we are proud of the exemplary safety record across our onsite workforce of more than 700, given the pioneering of the tunnel boring method at 55 meters below sea level," continued Mr. Chung.

TM-CLKL has garnered numerous international awards including the ITA Tunneling Award 2019 Major Project of the Year, and NCE Tunneling Award 2019: Tunneling Team of the Year, as well as the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Innovation Award 2020: Grand Prize (Cat II).

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM .

Related Links :

http://www.aecom.com