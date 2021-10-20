AECOM opens application for FastTrack CityHack Hong Kong 2021

Over 100 participants will be part of the unique hackathon competition to develop new digitally enabled solutions to bolster Hong Kong's future resiliency, and the chance to collaborate with AECOM's experts to take their ideas to market

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that application has opened for FastTrack CityHack Hong Kong 2021, a weekend-long hackathon competition which will take place from December 3-5, 2021. Participants can apply to join the competition from October 20, 2021 to November 20, 2021.

This in-person competition is specially designed for the community to expand their thinking and come together in discovering the potential of a digital twin city in tackling challenges of the future today. Over 100 selected local participants will be engaged in the event, with competitors collaborating in assigned teams specially formulated to pool a diversity of skills, knowledge and experience. This opportunity will enable, accelerate and amplify new solutions for strengthening Hong Kong's resiliency, sustainability and agility.

Ian Chung, AECOM's Regional Chief Executive, Asia, said: "AECOM's goal is to host an inclusive event that provides a platform for talented people in Hong Kong from diverse fields, to collaborate on new approaches to achieving a better urban future for the city and its communities. Participants will have the opportunity to co-create innovative, practicable, forward-looking solutions, inspired by the potential to leverage the city's digital infrastructure, and support in bringing their ideas to life."

The winning teams will receive a monetary prize and a chance to gain insights from AECOM's commercialization team and other subject matter experts, including the digital team, to explore the potential of taking their ideas to market.

The competition is supported by several partnering organizations, including ICT and IT corporations, universities, learned societies and business associations. Additionally, over 30 experts, spanning a broad spectrum of market sectors and professional disciplines, will make their expertise available to the hackathon teams as mentors and judges of the event.

"There is huge untapped potential to bring digital and physical infrastructure together in ways not previously accessible, and create new solutions for ourselves and next generations. As an industry leader in digital transformation, we aim to share our expertise and cultivate innovative individuals from communities all around Hong Kong with FastTrack CityHack Hong Kong 2021," said Thomson Lai, AECOM's Digital Lead, Asia.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

