AECOM to provide engineering services for the Northern Metropolis in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Website - www.aecom.com, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the Civil Engineering and Development Department of the HKSAR Government to provide engineering services for the Northern Metropolis residential and commercial development project. In this role, AECOM will offer comprehensive services for the city's latest strategic development direction, which is to transform the most northern part of Hong Kong near mainland China into a thriving metropolitan area which will serve as a second economic engine, and enhance cooperation between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

"We are honored to work with the HKSAR Government in delivering the city's latest major projects to develop its Northern Metropolis into a vibrant economy and living environment, including a hub to boost innovation and technology," said Ian Chung, AECOM's regional chief executive for Asia. "AECOM will channel its extensive infrastructure expertise and experience in Hong Kong, to assist the government on this new and significant evolution to serve the city and its communities."

As part of the HKSAR Government-led new town initiatives, the northern part of Hong Kong, with about 300 square kilometres of land, is proposed to be developed into an area for people to live, work and travel. AECOM's work will focus on land use review, planning and engineering, urban and landscape design, civil infrastructures works and construction activities services across the Northern Metropolis development area in all project phases. This encompasses New Territories North New Town and Man Kam To, San Tin/ Lok Ma Chau Development Node, Ngau Tam Mei Area, Tin Shui Wai Area and Yuen Long Area.

The full development of the Northern Metropolis is estimated to accommodate a population of approximately 2.5 million people and provide up to 650,000 job opportunities in the future, which will also enhance the cooperation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen and its connection with the Greater Bay Area.

On completion, the Northern Metropolis will greatly improve new town connectivity, increase land supply to meet economic needs, create solutions for long-term housing problems, maintain sustainability through redevelopment of land use, enhance Hong Kong to become an international innovation and technology hub, and improve livability of residents.

About AECOM



AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

