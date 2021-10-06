AELF FlightService Adds Fourth A330 to Fleet, Delivers COVID-19 Supplies in First Flight

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AELF FlightService announced today that its fourth Airbus 330-200 (registered as 9H-JFS) is officially on the Maleth Aero certificate. In partnership with air charter specialist 26AVIATION, the aircraft commenced its first operational flight in auxiliary cargo configuration on Friday, Oct. 1, flying from Europe to Asia to deliver critical supplies to curb the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the rapid growth of e-commerce and constant need for transport of pandemic supplies, there is more than ever a need for innovative cargo solutions in the market," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Operating Officer at AELF FlightService. "This additional aircraft allows us to expand our fleet to further meet that need."

In 2020, together with European partners, AELF FlightService led the acquisition of the controlling interest in Malta-based airline Maleth Aero which has since added four A330s to its certificate, including this aircraft. With a total of eight widebody aircraft in full-time auxiliary cargo configuration, the airline has quickly become a leader in the fast-growing passenger to freighter (P2F) market.

"We are thrilled to add another widebody aircraft to our operation that will increase capacity and allow us to continue providing reliable, seamless and on-time service to our customers," said Lee Jones, President of Maleth Aero.

AELF FlightService offers a full spectrum of services including single charter flights and mid-term ACMI/wet and damp leases, as well as more traditional liquidity solutions such as long-term operating leases, sale and leasebacks, sale and wet leasebacks, among other services.

