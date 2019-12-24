Aeon Malaysia appoints Singaporean Shafie Shamsuddin as MD

Singaporean Shafie Shamsuddin has been appointed as managing director of Aeon Co (M) Bhd.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Aeon Co (M) Bhd has appointed Singaporean Shafie Shamsuddin as managing director to succeed Shinobu Washizawa, who will retire on Dec 31.

Shafie, 49, will also assume the post of director at Aeon Co on Jan 1 from his current post of chief strategy officer at AEON Asia Sdn Bhd.

"We certainly believe Shafie, with his long and varied experience in retail industry will further contribute to the success of Aeon in Malaysia." Aeon Co's chairman Datuk Iskandar said in a statement today.

Prior to joining Aeon, Shafie was the President and CEO of PT Trans Retail Indonesia from year 2013 to year 2019.

He had also served Carrefour Group over 16 years, and was the managing director of Carrefour Singapore, Carrefour Malaysia and Carrefour Indonesia between year 2005 and year 2011, before he was appointed as the executive director of global talent management & organisational development of Carrefour Group based in Paris.

Shafie is currently an independent non-executive director of Petronas Dagangan Bhd and a board member at JTC Corp, a Singaporean state-owned real estate company.

More about
malaysia director retail

