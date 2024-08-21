Aeroponic Farming Guide for Kids by Mike Smart Launches August 28, 2024

Mike Smart is launching his new book, “Building A Tower Garden”, available at all major book stores / Amazon and Barnes & Noble / online as well as directly at Smart Farms targeted at fans of the Sustainable Farming world. More info at: https://smartfarms.global/bucket-buddies

Mike Smart is a sustainable agriculture enthusiast and author of the Bucket Buddies series. With a background in gardening, homeschooling his own children and character design, he aims to inspire children and families to embrace eco-friendly gardening. Mike lives in South Dakota and loves sharing his gardening adventures. Mike Smart is launching his brand new book, "Building A Tower Garden". The book is set to go live August 28th 2024, available at all major book stores / through Amazon and Barnes & Noble / online as well as directly at SmartFarms.global and is expected to become a big hit with fans of the Sustainable Farming world.

This is the Fifth book Smart has authored. The book was written with the aim in mind to inspire a love for sustainable gardening while empowering people with practical knowledge to grow their own fresh food. Through engaging stories and resources, Smart Farms aims to foster a deeper connection with nature and self-sufficiency.. There's also particular excitement about this launch because it's the culmination of Mike Smarts passion for sustainability, education, and storytelling. These books bring his vision of making gardening accessible and fun to life, offering families valuable tools to grow their own food. This launch represents a key milestone for Smart Farms, expanding their impact through engaging content that inspires the next generation of gardeners and supports their mission of fostering a healthier, more sustainable world..

Building A Tower Garden sets its main focus on teaching children and families how to grow food indoors, emphasizing sustainability, hands-on learning, and the benefits of home gardening. Through the Bucket Buddies characters, the book makes the concepts of indoor gardening fun, accessible, and educational for all ages.. Readers will likely find a particular interest in how it integrates the engaging Bucket Buddies characters into the practical aspects of indoor gardening. Each character brings a unique perspective on growing food, making complex concepts like hydroponics and plant care easy to understand and enjoyable for kids. This creative approach not only teaches valuable skills but also fosters a deeper connection to the gardening process.. The book's cover art was created by Mike Smart and Building A Tower Garden is being released by Whitney Morgan Media.

Mike Smart has a background in Agriculture, authoring books, Web3 and Digital marketing . This helped shaped the creation of the book by blending expertise in sustainable agriculture, storytelling, and education. Hands-on experience with plants informed practical gardening tips, while storytelling skills made complex concepts accessible and engaging for children. The combination of innovation in Web3 and passion for education led to a unique, interactive book that teaches valuable skills in a fun, relatable way..

When asked about why they wrote the book, Smart said: "I was compelled to write this book because of my concerns about the nutrient-empty food in grocery stores and my experience moving to Colton, South Dakota. In a town that’s snowy half the year and deeply rooted in traditional farming, I saw how indoor farming could make a big difference. With the community’s resistance to new methods, I knew education was crucial. This book aims to bridge that gap and help people embrace innovative gardening techniques."

Smart has hopes that the book will increase the worlds access to information on how to grow their own food, and inspire families to grow together. This positive outlook from the author is certainly testament to their optimism considering some of the mishaps during its creation. At one point during the creation of the book Mike was encountering challenges with the initial illustrations. The designs didn’t quite match the vision for the Bucket Buddies characters, which led to a delay as new illustrations were created to better capture the characters’ personalities and align with the book's educational goals. .

In a recent interview, the author made a point of thanking his daughters Abbigail and Zoe for their part in the creation of the book, saying: "I want to personally thank my daughters for being so supportive and giving me constant feedback. They always listen and aren't afraid to tell me when something isn't right."

Those interested in learning more about the book can visit here: https://smartfarms.global/bucket-buddies

